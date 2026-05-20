Iowa State Football Priority WR Recruit Sets Official Visit Date

The Iowa State Cyclones are working hard to add talent to their high school recruiting Class of 2027.

Right now, they have seven prospects committed; six on the offensive side of the ball and one on the defensive side after linebacker Keaton Wollan decommitted from the program and joined the Wisconsin Badgers.

The next few weeks are going to be incredibly important for the Cyclones, with several high school recruits set to visit Ames. One player who recently locked in an official visit date is three-star wide receiver Bennett Konkey.

An offer was extended to him earlier in May, and the relationship between him and the coaches at the school has been growing since.

Iowa State sets official visit date with Bennett Konkey

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars wide receivers coach Derrick Sherman against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“They have been recruiting me for about little over a month now and I have built a strong connection with the coaching staff such as Coach (Ron) Pavlik,” said the high school junior, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “When he came to my school, I was very excited to get the opportunity to show what I’ve got. We had a conversation after my workout and said that he would be in touch with me. Later that day, he came back to school and offered me.”

Konkey has three visits set up with Power Four programs. His trip to Ames is set for June 8-10, which is sandwiched between his other visits. He will be paying a visit to Wisconsin first on June 5-7 and then finish things up with the Illinois Fighting Illini on June 12-14.

The Geneva High School product already has some knowledge of Iowa State. He was being recruited by the previous regime, led by head coach Matt Campbell, and visited the school last fall.

Now, the program is led by Jimmy Rogers, who comes to the Cyclones after one year with the Washington State Cougars. Konkey is excited to return to Ames and get to see how things operate with the new staff.

“I’m excited to meet the rest of the staff and see what the facilities look like,” he said. “I’ve already been to a game there, so I know what the atmosphere is like. It is electric, for sure.”

Iowa State could have a leg up on the competition because his brother is already enrolled at the school, providing the three-star wide receiver with some insight that he won’t receive from other programs vying to secure a commitment from him.

“I think of Iowa State very highly because I have a brother that goes there and I know what it is like to be a spectator in the stadium,” Konkey said. “The coaches that I have talked to are very energetic and great to talk to. I am hoping to build an even stronger relationship with them.”

Konkey will be looking to build off a successful 2025 season in which he caught 41 passes for 739 yards and six touchdowns as a junior.