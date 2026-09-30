Iowa State Football Hosted 4-Star Class of 2028 Recruit for Third Time

The Iowa State Cyclones hosted the Utah Utes at Jack Trice Stadium in Week 4 and came up short, dropping their record to 2-2 on the season.

An early hole proved too much to climb out of, and they eventually lost the game 31-17. While there aren’t many positives to take away from a two-touchdown loss, it was encouraging to see the Cyclones come out with some fire after halftime following a disastrous first half.

Their performance also left a lasting impression on Israel Johnigan, a Class of 2028 tight end who was in Ames for the game. Despite seeing an Iowa State loss, he came away with a positive impression of the program.

“You could tell they’re a fighting team, and you could tell they came out with a different fire in the second half,” he said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “You could just tell the difference. I like Coach Rogers’ intensity on the sidelines. Being so close, I could really see that in everything.”

Iowa State making great impression on Israel Johnigan

Iowa State tight end coach Seth Hestness talks to media during a media opportunity at Stark Performance center on Feb. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A four-star player from Center High School Yellowjackets, he received his first offer from the Cyclones as he played at the varsity level as a sophomore in 2025. He caught 13 passes for 213 yards, adding 271 yards passing and 224 yards rushing, reaching the end zone four times.

In the midst of a breakout junior year, Johnigan has received 10 more offers from Power 4 programs. Some of Iowa State’s Big 12 rivals are joining the fray: the Kansas Jayhawks, Arizona Wildcats and Kansas State Wildcats. Their biggest rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes, also made an offer to the four-star tight end.

However, the Cyclones do have a leg up on the competition, having hosted Johnigan for multiple visits already.

“This was my third time up there,” said the 6-foot-5, 215-pound recruit. “I’ve already seen the facilities the first time during spring practice, then I came up there for camp and got coached up by Coach (Seth) Hestness.”

Halfway through the 2026 season, Johnigan has caught 19 passes for 493 yards and six touchdowns. A bona fide playmaker on offense, he has turned into a two-way contributor for Center High School.

On defense, he has recorded 21 tackles, four tackles for loss, two pass deflections and one sack.

It is easy to see why so many programs are in on him now, producing in multiple facets. Despite his success on defense, Johnigan is being recruited to play tight end with the Cyclones, and he likes the system they run.

“I love how they use the tight ends, the motions, the 12-personnel, all that,” he said. “They can give them the ball, they can doink it in open space, let them run, let them run over people. I like how they use the tight ends, for sure.”

It certainly sounds like Johnigan and Iowa State could be a great match.