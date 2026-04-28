Iowa State Football Impresses Priority Recruit in Class of 2027

The Iowa State Cyclones offense is going to look a lot different in 2026 than it has in recent years.

There are new faces everywhere following Matt Campbell's leaving for the Penn State Nittany Lions and being replaced by Jimmy Rogers. One of the many players who followed to Happy Valley was starting quarterback Rocco Becht.

In the transfer portal, Rogers found a replacement in Arkansas State Red Wolves transfer Jaylen Raynor. With only one year of eligibility remaining, the new regime knows it is important to find a potential long-term answer on the recruiting trail.

One player who has turned into a priority target for the Cyclones is DJ Hunter. A de-commit from the Kentucky Wildcats, he took a visit to Ames, where the coaching staff made their intentions very clear: he is their top target.

DJ Hunter impressed by Iowa State during visit

Sep 7, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; An Iowa State Cyclones helmet sits on the sidelines before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

“All the meetings went well,” Hunter said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “I met Coach (Keith) Heck(endorf) and Coach Rogers, which was all good. I got to meet with them and talk with them. We watched a little film, talked a little ball and then just laid out what they do in their program. They kind of leveled it out saying I’m the top guy on the board right now and they really want me to be there.”

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Hunter didn’t play much last season as the backup to Dayton Raiola, who has committed to the Oregon Ducks. He completed 16-of-24 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns, adding three more scores on the ground in a reserve role.

The lack of playing time certainly hasn’t deterred programs from pursuing him aggressively. Along with Kentucky, he has already received 10 offers, six of which are from Power Conference programs.

Iowa State is joined by the South Carolina Gamecocks, Ole Miss Rebels, Virginia Tech Hokies and Kansas State Wildcats.

Rogers, quarterbacks coach Keith Heckendorf and offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl are going to have to do something to differentiate their program from the others and ensure Hunter that the Cyclones are the right fit for him.

That opportunity will exist when Hunter makes his official visit from May 28-30.

“Iowa State is different, because it’s in the middle of nowhere in Iowa and it’s a college town, so everything’s centered around Iowa State football,” he said. “It was a great environment just being there and I could really see myself being there.”

That will be a busy weekend for the staff. Will Slagle, a recent commit, will be taking his visit at the same time. Tight end Joe Vinyard and offensive lineman Drew Aagesen, two more players in the Class of 2027 like Hunter, will also be in Ames that weekend.