Iowa State Football Locks in Official Visit Date With 3-Star Lineman

The Iowa State Cyclones football team has been doing double time recently to close the gap on high school that existed between themselves and their peers.

Because of when former head coach Matt Campbell accepted the job with the Penn State Nittany Lions and Jimmy Rogers was announced as his replacement, the Cyclones had to focus primarily on restocking the roster and the Class of 2026.

Now that things were finalized for this fall, attention has turned to high school recruiting. Plenty of prospects have visited Iowa State over the last few weeks to attend spring practice in an unofficial capacity.

Next month, official visits will start picking up. One player who is set to come to Ames is Drew Aagesen. A three-star quarterback, he revealed on his X account that he will be making an official visit on May 28-30.

Iowa State sets official visit date with Drew Aagesen

Iowa State football head coach Jimmy Rogers talks to media during NFL football pro-day at Bergstrom Football Complex on March 24, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A product of Goodrich High School in Goodrich, Michigan, Aagesen has imposing size, being listed at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds. He is a two-way player, taking snaps in the trenches on both sides of the ball while also playing some tight end.

Based on who Aagesen tagged in his post on X, it is fair to assume that the Cyclones have let him know they plan on deploying him on the offensive side of the ball should he commit to Iowa State down the road.

Rogers, offensive line coach Jake Thornton, assistant offensive line coach Peyton Cox and offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl were tagged along with Cyclones general manager Ricky Ciccone.

Competition to secure a commitment from the Goodrich product will be fierce. He has already received eight offers, all from the Division I level. Along with Iowa State, he has received two more offers from Power Conference programs: the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten and the Pittsburgh Panthers of the ACC.

His other offers all come from MAC programs: the Miami (OH) RedHawks, Western Michigan Broncos, Kent State Golden Flashes, Eastern Michigan Eagles and Toledo Rockets.

Right now, according to Rivals Predictions, it looks to be a two-horse race. Wisconsin is ahead of the pack, given a 63.5% chance to land a commitment, while the Cyclones are in second at 32.4%.

Pittsburgh, at 1.3%, is the only other program with odds better than 1.0%.

Landing a player of Aagesen’s caliber would be a great addition to the offensive line depth chart for Iowa State. When Rogers took over, he made it clear that one of his priorities would be bolstering the team in the trenches, believing that it's the best way to find success.

He has certainly followed through on that, already securing commitments from three other offensive linemen in the Class of 2027: Will Slagle, Koen Hinzman and Gavin Ericson-Staton.