Iowa State Football Predicted To Land Covet Junior College Transfer

The Iowa State Cyclones knew the 2026 college football season was going to be tough because of all the turnover on the coaching staff and roster following the departure of head coach Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Their 2026 roster is almost entirely new, without a single starter from the 2025 team remaining in Ames. That put Rogers in a tough spot, which has been reflected in the team’s 4-5 record through Week 10 after losing to the Baylor Bears.

However, the future is bright in Ames because of the early success that he is having on the recruiting trail. The Class of 2026 is a lot of players who jumped from the Washington State Cougars, his job before Iowa State, but he is adding a lot of talent in the Class of 2027.

One player to keep an eye on that the Cyclones have emerged as a suitor for is Jontavius Wyman, one of the most coveted junior college players in the country. Playing for Scooba (East) Mississippi Community College, he has been a standout player on the defensive end at cornerback.

Iowa State moves into pole position in Jontavius Wyman recruitment

EMCC CB Jontavius Wyman (@JontaviusW23) is a player that I really like at the JUCO level.



The 6-foot, 180 pound Miami transfer has performed at an elite level as a freshman.



In 10 games, Wyman has recorded 26 tackles and four interceptions.



Wyman is a native of Atlanta,… — Crimson Coverage (@CrimsonCoverage) October 30, 2026

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Wyman has been predicted by Sam Spiegelman of Rivals (subscription required) to eventually commit to Rogers and Iowa State. The Cyclones have done a great job of making up ground in recent weeks, putting them in prime position.

Iowa State’s pursuit of the talented cornerback has increased in the last month, and now he is preparing for a visit to Ames this upcoming weekend when the Cyclones host the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jack Trice Stadium.

“It comes down to the love and support I get from these guys,” Wyman told Rivals of the push from Iowa State during his season, via Spiegelman. “They make sure to call every second they get to make it known that I’m a priority. (GM) Coach Ricky (Ciccone) came out to one of my games this season … showing love. They are in the driver’s seat. I love the school; it’s a great place and somewhere I could get better and get ready for the pros.”

A four-star recruit coming out of Jonesboro High School in Georgia, Wyman originally committed to the Miami Hurricanes. However, he left the team in August for undisclosed reasons and went the JUCO route, ending up at Scooba (East) Mississippi Community College.

During the 2026 cycle, he was the No. 326-ranked player. He has certainly lived up to that billing, and securing a commitment from him would be a huge win for the Iowa State program.

The Ole Miss Rebels and Texas Tech Red Raiders were both heavily involved, but the Cyclones have moved ahead of the projected pecking order for the talented cornerback. The official visit this weekend could help push Iowa State to the finish line to secure a commitment.