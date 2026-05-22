Iowa State Football Set To Host Class of 2027 ATH After San Diego State

The Iowa State Cyclones have done a good job of adding some future offensive talent to the program in the Class of 2027.

Thus far, the team has seven commits in the class, six of which are on the offensive side of the ball. The Cyclones still have plenty of work to do, with another visit being set up with a future offensive weapon.

As shared by Brandon Huffman of Rivals (subscription required), Iowa State is set to host Brooklyn Bailey for an official visit. The Mountain Vista Golden Eagles product will be heading to Ames on June 19.

Hopefully, the Cyclones can host him for that visit because they won’t be getting the first crack at bringing him in. That honor will fall upon the San Diego State Aztecs, who are going to have Bailey in for a visit on May 29.

Iowa State set to host Brooklyn Bailey in June

Iowa State cornerbacks coach Mike Banks talks to media during the football defensive coaches media opportunity at the university’s Stark Performance Center on Feb. 13, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Littleton, Colorado native has drummed up quite a bit of interest already. He has received 14 scholarship offers, including some from multiple Big 12 rivals. The Kansas State Wildcats, Colorado Buffaloes, Arizona Wildcats and Utah Utes have all extended him a scholarship.

As did the Washington State Cougars, where current Iowa State head coach Jimmy Rogers was the head coach in 2025.

Categorized as a wide receiver by Rivals, Bailey is the No. 1,141-ranked player in the Class of 2027. With a rating of 83.67, he is No. 159 amongst players at the position and No. 7 in the state of Colorado.

Right now, the Cyclones are viewed as the favorites to secure a commitment from the dynamic pass catcher. They have been given a 41.6% chance of landing Bailey, and San Diego State is a close second with a 35.3% chance. Kansas State, with 11.7%, is the only other team above 1.6%.

Full Season Highlights ❗️❗️

5'11 165 Wr/Cb '27

Colorado 1st team all state

Conference OPOY

#2 receiving yards

Averaging 100 yards per game

1312 receiving Yards

20 TDs

3Int

10 PDs https://t.co/5jauLOyZh7 @BrandonHuffman — 3⭐️Brooklyn Bailey ('27) WR | DB (@brooklyn61846) January 19, 2026

However, Iowa State doesn’t seem to be viewing Bailey as a wide receiver prospect for the next level. When he made his visit to Ames on March 7, he had interactions with Rogers and defensive backs coach Mike Banks.

He stuffed the stat sheet on both sides of the ball as a junior. Playing wide receiver, Bailey racked up 1,312 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. Defensively, as a defensive back, he had three interceptions and 10 passes defended.

Certainly talented enough to make an impact on either side of the ball, time will tell which way he wants to go with his collegiate career. If his future is in Ames, it certainly seems like it will be on the defensive side of the ball.