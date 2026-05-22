Iowa State Football Set To Host Class of 2027 ATH After San Diego State
In this story:
The Iowa State Cyclones have done a good job of adding some future offensive talent to the program in the Class of 2027.
Thus far, the team has seven commits in the class, six of which are on the offensive side of the ball. The Cyclones still have plenty of work to do, with another visit being set up with a future offensive weapon.
As shared by Brandon Huffman of Rivals (subscription required), Iowa State is set to host Brooklyn Bailey for an official visit. The Mountain Vista Golden Eagles product will be heading to Ames on June 19.
Hopefully, the Cyclones can host him for that visit because they won’t be getting the first crack at bringing him in. That honor will fall upon the San Diego State Aztecs, who are going to have Bailey in for a visit on May 29.
Iowa State set to host Brooklyn Bailey in June
The Littleton, Colorado native has drummed up quite a bit of interest already. He has received 14 scholarship offers, including some from multiple Big 12 rivals. The Kansas State Wildcats, Colorado Buffaloes, Arizona Wildcats and Utah Utes have all extended him a scholarship.
As did the Washington State Cougars, where current Iowa State head coach Jimmy Rogers was the head coach in 2025.
Categorized as a wide receiver by Rivals, Bailey is the No. 1,141-ranked player in the Class of 2027. With a rating of 83.67, he is No. 159 amongst players at the position and No. 7 in the state of Colorado.
Right now, the Cyclones are viewed as the favorites to secure a commitment from the dynamic pass catcher. They have been given a 41.6% chance of landing Bailey, and San Diego State is a close second with a 35.3% chance. Kansas State, with 11.7%, is the only other team above 1.6%.
However, Iowa State doesn’t seem to be viewing Bailey as a wide receiver prospect for the next level. When he made his visit to Ames on March 7, he had interactions with Rogers and defensive backs coach Mike Banks.
He stuffed the stat sheet on both sides of the ball as a junior. Playing wide receiver, Bailey racked up 1,312 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. Defensively, as a defensive back, he had three interceptions and 10 passes defended.
Certainly talented enough to make an impact on either side of the ball, time will tell which way he wants to go with his collegiate career. If his future is in Ames, it certainly seems like it will be on the defensive side of the ball.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.