Iowa State Football Working on Official Visit With Recently Offered OL

The Iowa State Cyclones football staff is working tirelessly on the recruiting trail, preparing for what will be a busy few weeks.

High school recruits and players who have already committed to the program are going to be visiting Ames over the next few weeks. It is a great time for head coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff to get to know these players and sell them on joining the program.

While plenty of visits are already set up, the Cyclones are working on having even more prospects come to Ames. One player they are trying to hammer out the details with is RJ Clem.

An offensive tackle from Logansport High School in Logansport, Indiana, he is not a ranked prospect but is garnering plenty of attention. The Class of 2027 offensive lineman has yet to schedule an official visit with anyone, but Iowa State is hoping to change that soon.

Iowa State looking to set up visit with RJ Clem

Oct 23, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; General view of helmet used by Iowa State Cyclones against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

“As of now, my family and I are working on dates that we could possibly head out there,” he said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “I’d love to make it out there on an official after talking with both the coaches and my family. A big thing for me would be meeting the coaches in person, talking football and touring the campus and facilities. I’d love to check out their dining hall and weight room, too.”

It certainly sounds as if the Cyclones are going to make the cut for the visit schedule that Clem is setting up. They are going to face competition from several other Power Conference programs that are also in on the Logansport product.

The Michigan State Spartans, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Kansas State Wildcats and UCF Knights have all made an offer to the offensive tackle. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds, it is easy to see the long-term potential each of the programs sees in him.

🚨 Offer Alert #14🚨

After a few texts and a phone call with Coach Thorton, I am happy to announce that I have picked up my 14th offer from Iowa State Football. Can't wait to check out Ames!@CycloneFB @CycloneATH @ISURogers3 @CoachThornton61 @CoachCox65 @RickyCiccone… pic.twitter.com/NHQUzACAzL — RJ Clem (@RJ_Clem) May 19, 2026

It will be up to Rogers and offensive line coach Jake Thornton to come up with a game plan that sets them apart from the competition and sells Clem on Ames being the place for him. The groundwork for that has already been started despite the parties not yet meeting in person.

“I’ve been recruited by Iowa State for a few weeks and was able to get on the phone with Coach (Jake) Thornton the other night when he offered me,” said the lineman. “He wasn’t able to make it to school, but I think they had gotten on some of the film and workouts I’ve sent and posted and really liked it.”

In total, Clem has received 16 totals, per Rivals. In addition to the five Power Four offers, he has offers from Group of 5 and Ivy League schools as well.