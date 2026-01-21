Iowa State Former Class of 2026 Commit Following Matt Campbell to Penn State
In this story:
This winter saw the end of an era for the Iowa State Cyclones football program.
After 10 years at the helm, head coach Matt Campbell decided it was time to move on. He accepted the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions and was replaced by Jimmy Rogers.
With such a seismic change, roster upheaval was expected to follow. However, not even the most pessimistic of projections could have predicted what would follow.
A mass exodus occurred, with more than 50 players entering the transfer portal. A large chunk of those players followed Campbell to Penn State, and a similar outcome came with the Class of 2026.
Elijah Reeder flips from Iowa State to Penn State
On Signing Day, the Cyclones had 22 players. With Campbell’s departure, that number has dropped to six. Just like players from the 2025 roster, a lot of Class of 2026 commits have followed to the Nittany Lions.
The most recent flip is Elijah Reeder. An edge defender from Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey, he announced his commitment to Penn State on Jan. 21 after decommitting from Iowa State.
A three-star recruit, Reeder received a strong 89 ranking from 247Sports. He was the No. 56-ranked Edge defender and No. 9-ranked player in New Jersey. Based on their composite, he was a top-500 recruit, coming in at No. 496 as the No. 50 Edge defender and No. 8 player in the state.
He was incredibly productive during his senior year with Central Regional. As shared by 247Sports, he recorded 50 tackles, 19 of which went for a loss, with eight sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Reeder was a late addition to the Cyclones class originally, sneaking in a visit to Ames right before Signing Day on Dec. 3 and committing to the program after.
Upon decommitting from Iowa State, he received an offer from the Nittany Lions the same day and had his sights set on them. Campbell-led programs were the only Power Conference schools to make an offer to Reeder before he received one from the Missouri Tigers on Dec. 17.
Reeder is at least the ninth player to flip his commitment from the Cyclones to Penn State since the coaching change.
His loss from the Class of 2026 was a sizable one for Iowa State. But, Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit have done a great job replacing the players who departed with several players and commits flipping to Iowa State from Washington State.
More Iowa State Recruiting News:
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.