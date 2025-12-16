Defensive End Commit Receives Release From Iowa State, Likely Heading to Penn State

The Iowa State Cyclones received their first good news on the recruiting front of the Jimmy Rogers era when it was announced that ATH Malcolm Watkins was flipping his commitment from the Washington State Cougars.

He is the first player to commit to Rogers with the Cyclones, a monumental moment. Hopefully, even more recruits are on the way because Iowa State’s Class of 2026 took another hit on Tuesday.

Defensive end Elijah Reeder announced that he is back on the market after receiving a release from his letter of intent two days ago. At the same time he shared the news of his release, he revealed that he had already received an offer from the Penn State Nittany Lions.

That is the program now led by Matt Campbell, the former Cyclones head coach whom Reeder and 21 other players committed to and signed with on Dec. 3. All signs are pointing toward Reeder following Campbell to Happy Valley.

Elijah Reeder setting sights on Penn State Nittany Lions

Central Regional’s Austin Jarvis (11) and Elijah Reeder (8). Shore Conference Football media day takes place at Brick Memorial High School bringing together elite players, coaches, and the media prior to the 2025 high school football season. Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | Doug Hood/Asbury Park Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State is the only program that he is looking to set up a visit with once the window opens in January. While no official commitment has come, he will make a decision once he visits campus to ensure it is the right fit for him.

"I talked to coach Campbell on Saturday," Reeder said, via Brian Dohn of 247Sports (subscription required). "I have not officially committed on anything but I plan on visiting the school in early January, right when the dead period is over and I can visit the school."

The Central Regional product was a late addition to the Iowa State recruiting class. He made a visit in late November, was presented with an offer at that time, and signed with the team days later.

Before the Cyclones offered him, the only offers he received were from schools at the FCS level: the New Haven Chargers, Monmouth Hawks and Bryant Bulldogs. Now he has received his second Power Four offer from the head coach that he hopes to follow.

Elijah Reeder would be at least fifth Iowa State commit to follow Matt Campbell

Dec 8, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Matt Campbell answers questions from the media after being announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

“(Campbell) seems like a really into it guy," Reeder said. "Great guy when he met me and family. He just sold just right then and there that you have to buy into this process. He seemed very genuine."

Should Reeder take his visit and commit to the Nittany Lions, he would be the fifth player from Iowa State’s Class of 2026 to follow Campbell to Happy Valley.

Safeties Bryson Williams and Tyrell Chatman, quarterback Kase Evans, and punter Lucas Tenbrock have all committed. Penn State is also showing interest in Class of 2027 offensive lineman Will Slagle.

Offensive linemen Bill Eglitis and Owen Winder and defensive lineman Daniel Howard have all said they would love to play for Campbell with the Nittany Lions if presented the opportunity.

More Iowa State Cyclones Recruiting News: