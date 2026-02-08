Iowa State Former Football Commit Amongst Biggest Steals in Class of 2026

The Iowa State Cyclones football Class of 2026 underwent massive changes over the last few weeks.

When Matt Campbell announced he was leaving the program for the Penn State Nittany Lions and being replaced by Jimmy Rogers, several players followed him to College Station. Members of the 2025 roster and incoming high schoolers for the Class of 2026 alike left the Cyclones.

One of the commits who followed Campbell to Penn State is edge rusher Elijah Reeder. A product from Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey, he was a late addition to the program just ahead of Signing Day on Dec. 3.

His commitment to Iowa State was short-lived, eventually flipping his commitment to the Nittany Lions after the coaching change. And, it turns out, the Cyclones are losing quite the prospect.

Elijah Reeder is massive steal for Penn State

Central Regional’s Austin Jarvis (11) and Elijah Reeder (8). Shore Conference Football media day takes place at Brick Memorial High School bringing together elite players, coaches, and the media prior to the 2025 high school football season. | Doug Hood/Asbury Park Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reeder was one of two EDGE defenders to make the list of biggest steals in the 2026 recruiting class by Hunter Shelton of Rivals (subscription required). The other was Aaden Aytch, a Minnesota Golden Gophers commit.

“When you flip on the film of Reeder, it’s hard to imagine how a prospect like this flew under the radar in New Jersey. He’s got a natural disruptive pass-rush skillset with his ability to bend around the edge. He makes explosive plays behind the line of scrimmage,” shared a scout, via Shelton.

The talented EDGE defender was well inside the Rivals 300, coming in at No. 205 nationally. He is also the No. 24-ranked player at his position and the No. 4 player in New Jersey. Rivals is where he received his highest rating, earning a 93. 247Sports gave him a 90, and ESPN had him at 81.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, he has the athletic profile to become a major contributor with the Nittany Lions sooner rather than later.

“The combination of size and play-speed really pop on tape. He ends up as a four-star prospect, making a meteoric rise up the Rivals300 across the last month,” the scout added, via Shelton.

Losing Reeder during the coaching change was certainly a blow to the Iowa State Class of 2026. He has been shooting up the ranking boards and has the kind of talent that could enable him to get onto the field early and often for Penn State.

Rogers and his staff found plenty of EDGE rushers in the Class of 2026, who they hope can make an impact down the road: Blake Hawkins and Tyler Burnstein committed from Iowa Western Community College and from the high school ranks, respectively.

