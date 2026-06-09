Iowa State Staff Drawn to Class of 2027 CB Bryson Ford for One Reason

The Iowa State Cyclones football staff has been busy hosting and evaluating prospects, looking to bolster their Class of 2027.

They currently have 13 players committed to the program, which ranks 55th in the country and eighth in the Big 12, per Rivals. Head coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff will continue looking to add more talent to the mix in the coming weeks.

Players have been visiting Ames for camps and official visits, and more are planned. One player who is set to visit campus during the June 19-21 weekend is cornerback Bryson Ford. The North Gwinnett product received an offer from the Cyclones in mid-May, and they quickly emerged as a favorite for him.

There have already been discussions about what the talented cornerback can bring to the defense should he eventually commit to the program.

Iowa State likes versatility of Bryson Ford

Iowa State defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit talks to media during the football defensive coaches media opportunity at the university’s Stark Performance Center on Feb. 13, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“They like my versatility and feel like I can do multiple things in the secondary,” he said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Alert (subscription required). “They’ve talked about my length, physicality, and ability to play the ball in the air. I also think they like how I study the game and communicate on the field. From what they’ve told me, they feel like my skill set fits well with the style of defense they play and the type of defensive backs they want in their program.”

Defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit could be getting a great player for his scheme in the North Gwinnett product. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, he has excellent size to play at the position.

They are going to have to work hard to secure a commitment from Ford, who is drawing considerable interest from other Power-Four programs. In addition to Iowa State, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas State Wildcats, BYU Cougars and Boston College Eagles have also made offers.

He has received 25 total offers thus far, with the schools seeing something in him despite not being a ranked player at this point. An official visit is set with the Harvard Crimson and Kansas State for this month.

However, the Cyclones’ reputation precedes itself. Ford has started looking into the history of the program and Rogers more, and has really liked what he has learned thus far.

Aiming to have a commitment decision made by the end of the month, the next few weeks will be key for Rogers, Bobbit and cornerbacks coach Mike Banks to seal the deal, leading up to his official visit in less than two weeks.