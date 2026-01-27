Kentucky Joins Iowa State in Pursuit for Class of 2027 4-Star Offensive Lineman

Jimmy Rogers has been the head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones football team for just under two months and has been incredibly busy.

There was a ton of work to do with the roster, which had more than 50 players depart via the transfer portal. Rogers and his staff did a great job filling the roster, with the transfer portal being where a lot of their focus has been.

That has set the Cyclones back in other areas of roster building, such as recruiting. The Class of 2026 has been restocked after a 22-player Signing Day haul was cut to six following the coaching change.

But the Class of 2027 needs a lot of work. While other schools around the country have already secured a few commitments, Iowa State’s ledger is empty after offensive lineman Will Slagle reopened his recruitment when Matt Campbell departed for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Kentucky makes offer to Gus Corsair

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Kentucky Wildcats helmet on the sideline during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Cyclones have since re-offered Slagle, hoping to bring the four-star Iowa native back into the fold. Another offensive lineman whom Iowa State is showing interest in is Gus Corsair.

A product of Hays High School in Hays, Kansas, the interior offensive lineman is also a four-star recruit. He is the No. 2 player in the state and part of the Top247 at 247Sports, ranked as the No. 16 interior offensive lineman.

Corsair was offered by the new regime on Jan. 8, but since that time, he has garnered even more interest from Power 4 programs.

The most recent scholarship offer has come from the Kentucky Wildcats. They are the 15th team to make an offer to Corsair, and all but one of those offers has come from a Power Conference school.

Iowa State facing plenty of competition for Gus Corsair

Dec 11, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones new football coach Jimmy Rogers speaks during the Cyclones game with the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Wisconsin Badgers all made offers to him since he was presented one by Rogers, offensive line coach Jake Thornton and offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl.

Coming back to Ames from the Detroit Lions, where he was tight ends coach, Roehl has made it clear the kind of offense he wants to run. Physicality will be one of the team’s pillars, and Corsair looks to fit that mold perfectly.

Looking like a US Army All-American, per Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required), Corsair will likely continue to rack up scholarship offers in the coming weeks and months.

Competition will be fierce to secure a commitment from him. Rogers has shown that building the roster in the trenches is important, and landing a player of Corsair’s caliber for the Class of 2027 would be a great way to ensure the offensive line remains a strength moving forward.

