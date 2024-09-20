15 Insane Numbers From Caitlin Clark's Rookie Season With The Fever
All Iowa Hawkeyes fans have thoroughly enjoyed watching Caitlin Clark put together a historical rookie season with the Indiana Fever.
Throughout the course of the entire season, Clark has put up big numbers and has broken quite a few records. Seemingly every night she was reaching a milestone or breaking a WNBA record.
With that in mind, the Fever took to X to share a list of massive accomplishments from Clark's rookie year. In total, they shared 15 wild numbers about her first WNBA season.
To say that her rookie season lived up to the hype would be a massive understatement.
On the season, Clark played in 40 games. She ended up averaging 19.2 points per game to go along with 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds. In addition to those numbers, she shot 41.7 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from the three-point line.
Those numbers show why Clark has made so much noise this season. She has truly become one of the biggest names in the wide world of sports.
Recently, she was also named to a very prestigious list. Sports Illustrated placed her on the list of "50 Most Influential Figures in Sports."
Now, Clark is set to lead Indiana into the WNBA Playoffs. She will play her first playoff game on Sunday afternoon. Clark will look to make a run with the Fever and set some new WNBA records in the postseason as well.
Regardless of what ends up happening in the playoffs, Clark's rookie season lived up to the hype. She brought record viewership to the WNBA and has completely changed the outlook for the league.
While she has plenty of haters, Clark is focusing on basketball and enjoying every second of it. It will be fun for Iowa and Indiana fans alike to watch Clark continue developing in the coming years.