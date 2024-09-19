Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Caitlin Clark Lands On Prestigious List
There have been few names in recent sports history that have made as big of an impact as Iowa Hawkeyes legend and current Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.
Clark took the nation by storm over the last couple of years. She put women's college basketball on the map in a big way and has taken the WNBA to the next level as well.
She has received a ton of big-time takes from former players, analaysts, and media members. Now, she has received another big honor as she prepares to lead the Fever into the WNBA Playoffs.
Sports Illustrated recently released a list of the "50 Most Influential Figures in Sports" and Clark was placed on that prestigious list.
During her college career at Iowa, Clark put up insane numbers throughout her four years with the program. She ended up playing in 139 career games with the Hawkeyes, averaging 28.4 points per game to go along with 8.2 assists, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals. In addition to her averages, she shot 46.2 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from the three-point line.
Not only has she become a huge name in the United States, Clark has also been literally going global.
So far during her rookie season in Indiana, Clark has put up big numbers. She is averaging 19.5 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. Just like she did in college, the WNBA game is coming naturally to her.
It will be fun to watch Clark as she continues improving her game and being more used to the physicality and speed of the WNBA. Many rookies have a hard time adjusting, but that hasn't been the case for Clark.
Throughout her career, Clark has remained productive and entertaining. She deserves the honor that Sports Illusrated gave her of being on the list and will continue to be a superstar moving forward.
Iowa fans could not be more proud of Clark and what she's accomplishing at the next level.