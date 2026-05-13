3 Takeaways From Iowa Basketball's 2026-27 Big Ten Opponent Reveal

In Year 2 of the Ben McCollum era, Iowa is looking to take a step forward. Yes, the Hawkeyes did just make a run to the Elite Eight, but they left much to be desired in the regular season – especially during Big Ten play.



Iowa wound up finishing squarely in the middle of the pack, completing the 2025-26 season as the lone 10-10 squad in conference play, good for a ninth-place finish.

Seven of their ten losses in the Big Ten came by single digits – including a six-point loss to Illinois, a seven-point falter at Purdue and a three-point blemish against Michigan. Two of those three nail-biter losses (Illinois and Michigan) came at home – which is where Iowa naturally was its most competitive.

On the road, though, the Hawkeyes struggled mightily, winning just three Big Ten contests away from Iowa City – none of which came against teams in the top half of the conference. In 2026-27, that trend must change, as Iowa has a gauntlet in league play.

Iowa’s 2026-27 Big Ten basketball opponents

The first piece of the puzzle. 🧩



B1G home & away opponents ↓ pic.twitter.com/820WesVEdt — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) May 12, 2026

Home only: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Washington

Away only: Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC

Home & Away: Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin

3 takeaways from Iowa basketball’s 2026-27 Big Ten matchups

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum calls a timeout against the Florida Gators in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Avoiding the Breslin Center is a win

Put candidly: Iowa was not going to beat Michigan State on the road in the 2026-27 season. The Hawkeyes and the Spartans are, in a lot of ways, very similar teams in terms of style. Unfortunately, though, Michigan State is in a different stratosphere.

And to beat essentially a better version of yourself is already tough, but to do it against Tom Izzo and Co. in East Lansing, well that is flat-out impossible. Fortunately, the Hawkeyes won’t have to do that as they draw Michigan State at home – which, admittedly, will still be a steep uphill climb.

Illinois and Michigan on the road plus the Los Angeles road trip is a brutal draw

The Illini and the Wolverines will be two of the top three squads in the Big Ten next year. With both of those contests coming on the road, they’re all but de facto losses.



After playing Oregon and Washington on the road in 2025-26, the Los Angeles road trip is on the docket this year – which features matchups at UCLA and at USC. Both of those squads appear poised to enter the 2026-27 campaign as preseason top-25 clubs.

Iowa’s two-time opponents aren’t exactly favorable matchups

In a dream world, the Hawkeyes would get Northwestern, Penn State and Rutgers twice in the 2026-27 campaign (all due respect to those clubs). Unfortunately, Iowa is stuck in reality, which means it’ll see Nebraska, Ohio State and Wisconsin twice.

None of those are freebies, and Iowa will arguably enter the season as the underdog in all of those contests. But with the aforementioned hurdles on the schedule, the Hawkeyes must find a way to at least break even in those contests.