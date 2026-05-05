Was Iowa Basketball Disrespected in Way Early 2026-27 Preseason Projection?

The Big Ten, by all quantifiable accounts, should be college hoops’ premier conference once again in the 2026-27 season.



And that’s a notion seconded by the metrics, as Bart Torvik – which is an analytical tool used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee – placed a whopping 11 Big Ten squads in the top 40 of its early 2026-27 projection.

Where Iowa basketball ranks in Bart Torvik's early 2026-27 projection

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kael Combs (11) celebrates after defeating the Florida Gators in a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The only issue: Iowa is nowhere to be found. The Hawkeyes, who return three of five starters and 56.3 percent of their total minutes from their 2025-26 Elite Eight squad, were further down the list at No. 43.

Sure, we understand. Bennett Stirtz is gone, as is Alvaro Folgueiras and, very likely, Tavion Banks (awaiting an eligibility waiver). Admittedly, those three were integral pieces – especially Stirtz, who was the fulcrum of the squad on both ends.

But, guess who returns? Head coach Ben McCollum. And the entire wing rotation, not to mention big man Cam Manyawu. Also, the Hawkeyes added notable pieces in Illinois State transfer guard Ty’Reek Coleman and Saint Mary’s big man Andrew McKeever.

Where should Iowa basketball rank in preseason projections?

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cooper Koch (8) reacts in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

At this very early point of the preseason – if one can even characterize this time as such – all that anyone (or any metric) can truly project is the individual players and the coaching.



Iowa may not be bursting at the seams with otherworldly firepower, but talent is present, as is experience – the latter of which is perhaps the primary driver of success in this era.

And McCollum has proven at every single stop of his coaching career that he will get every ounce of ability out of his teams. The Hawkeyes play their game every game. They force opponents to adjust to them, not vice versa.

And can the metrics truly quantify that? Can they accurately account for McCollum’s knack for maximizing potential – or how quickly he may develop a roster many believe to be less-than ideal from a talent perspective?

For now, the answer appears to be no as Bart Torvik slots the Hawkeyes as the No. 43 overall team, giving them the No. 45 offense and No. 39 defense. And in all honesty, it’s difficult to argue against that – purely from a statistical standpoint.

On paper, Iowa isn’t a juggernaut – and likely won’t be at any point next year. But, if history is any indication, the Hawkeyes will be extremely competitive without failure, win a few games they “shouldn’t” and somehow find themselves firmly in the top 25 of the metrics – including Bart Torvik – by year’s end.