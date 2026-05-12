Bennett Stirtz's NBA Combine Measurements Released – Will His Draft Stock Slip?

Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz isn’t known for being a dynamite athlete. Sure, he has some burst and a bit of lift, but explosive isn’t exactly the word that leaps to mind when it comes to Stirtz.

And oftentimes, without all-around explosion, there must be other physical attributes to make up for the lack of athleticism. Usually, the prime candidates are size and length. And as a lead guard, Stirtz, who was listed at 6-foot-4 and appeared to have a plus wingspan, seemingly has both of those.

Bennett Stirtz's official NBA Draft Combine measurements

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

But on Monday, his official NBA draft combine measurements were released. The results are as follows (per Jonathan Givony): a height of 6-foot-2 and one-half inch, a wingspan of 6-foot-6, a weight of 186.2 pounds and a standing reach of 8-foot-2 and one-half inch.

Iowa's Bennett Stirtz measured 6'2.5 barefoot and 186 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 6'6 wingspan and 8'2.5 standing reach.



First official measurements we've seen on Stirtz. Somewhat of a mixed bag. pic.twitter.com/2Qg75m3zvM — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

The plus wingspan is encouraging (although an even longer wingspan would have been a welcome development), but Stirtz’s official height is less-than ideal. One of the key selling points for the 22-year old guard is his positional size.

A 6-foot-4 point guard has abilities smaller guards don’t: a better view of passing lanes over outstretched arms, a knack for getting jumpers (and layups) over defenders and the ability to post up shorter guards, to name a few.

But a 6-foot-2 point guard isn’t going to turn any heads in NBA front offices. The good news: Stirtz has already proven he is a gifted playmaker with the ability to orchestrate an offense and make plays for others, not to mention get his shot off, against high-level defenders.

Nevertheless, Stirtz’s combination of height and length – which results in a standing reach of just over 8-foot-2 – isn’t winning anyone over. His standing reach is just one-quarter inch taller than the average NBA point guard (per Draft Express). In other words: positional size is no longer a claim Stirtz has to his name.

How will Bennett Stirtz's measurements affect his NBA Draft stock?

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA;Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, though, Stirtz’s size was viewed as a plus, but these results aren’t the end-all be-all. His best attributes aren’t physical. His hoops IQ cannot be quantified by a tape measure, nor can his uncanny feel for facilitating for teammates and finding ways to score around the rim.

Other parts of his game are very quantifiable – including his jumper. And hitting 2.2 triples per game on 37.2 percent shooting over two years of Division 1 hoops speaks for itself.

Stirtz’s draft stock won’t suffer as a result of his measurements. But without any official measurements previously on record, his stock could have climbed had it been discovered he was a few inches taller or boasted an otherworldly wingspan.