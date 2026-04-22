Iowa Loses Alvaro Folgueiras: Here's How the Hawkeyes Could Benefit

Iowa head coach Ben McCollum is one of the most gifted culture-builders in the country. There was a reason McCollum had multiple players follow him from Drake to Iowa, and it’s the same reason there has only been one outgoing transfer this 2026 offseason: he has built a player-centric organization.



Still, there is that one outgoing transfer – and it’s a big one.



Forward Alvaro Folgueiras, who hit the memorable go-ahead bucket against Florida in the Round of 32, hit the portal a few weeks ago. And on Tuesday night, the former Hawkeye picked his new destination: Louisville.

NEWS: Iowa transfer forward Alvaro Folgueiras has committed to Louisville, source told @On3.



The 6-10 junior averaged 8.4 PPG this season. https://t.co/g8G1S44b0n pic.twitter.com/GjC9l4gPBk — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 21, 2026

Expect Folgueiras to slot into the starting power forward position, rounding out the Cardinals’ loaded starting five, as he’ll share the frontcourt with Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga. The rest of the crew – Jackson Shelstad, Adrian Wooley and Karter Knox – may be even more star-studded.

Was the departure of Alvaro Folgueiras a win-win?

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Alvaro Folgueiras (7) warms up before an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As for the Hawkeyes, the departure of Folgueiras opened the door for them to add another big man – and they did just that, landing Saint Mary’s transfer Andrew McKeever, who is projected to start next to Cam Manyawu, pushing the latter to the power forward position.



Although the loss of Folgueiras’ feathery jumper (hit 1.0 at 33.3 percent) undoubtedly will impact spacing, there are a handful of benefits from Folgueiras darting for greener pastures.

The Hawkeyes won’t have a rebounding problem

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cam Manyawu (3) celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Last year, Iowa was just No. 198 in the country in rebounding margin at plus-0.4. In Folgueiras’ 20.7 minutes, he contributed just 3.6 rebounds per game – which was a shock considering he snagged 9.1 per game at Robert Morris the year before.

Although Folgueiras is 6-foot-10, he is listed at just 230 pounds, and he is hardly an interior-oriented player looking to body bang. McKeever, meanwhile, is 7-foot-3 and led the West Coast Conference in boards per game at 9.2 despite playing just 23.2 minutes per outing.



More importantly, McKeever, with his size, allows Manyawu to slide to the four spot, where Manyawu’s impact as a rebounder should be magnified, as he’ll be matched up against smaller opponents.

Andrew McKeever gives Iowa something Alvaro Folgueiras can't

March 9, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels center Andrew McKeever (45) passes the basketball against Santa Clara Broncos center Bukky Oboye (12) during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Again, Folgueiras is talented, but he primarily served in a spot-up shooter, supplemental scorer role for the Hawkeyes. He wasn’t a go-to creator in any form.



But with McKeever in the fold, Iowa has a different threat – and arguably a more versatile one. He can play with his back to the basket and get a bucket, or McKeever can operate out of the high-post and find open teammates.



And with Bennett Stirtz out of the fold, the Hawkeyes need every ounce of playmaking they can get. And McKeever gives them that – albeit in a much different form.

That's our ol' point center Andrew McKeever diming up Paulius Murauskas for two!#GaelsRise @WCChoops pic.twitter.com/DUfZchDQ0w — Saint Mary's Hoops (@saintmaryshoops) March 10, 2026

In the end, it’s about fit. Folgueiras is a very talented player, but his skill set is best utilized alongside high-level playmakers. Iowa won’t have that to the same extent Louisville will.



On the flip side, the Hawkeyes desperately need additional creators (although incoming transfer Ty’Reek Coleman will help). Folgueiras isn’t one – but McKeever is.



It’s impossible to categorize a transfer-portal move as a “win-win” until the next season gets underway. But Folgueiras’ exit very well may wind up falling firmly into that category by the time the 2026-27 campaign comes to a close.