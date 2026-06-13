The NCAA Tournament is a unique experience for teams and fanbases. On one hand, an early exit or upset by a lower-ranked team can completely taint a season and turn the offseason into doom and gloom with no signs of hope.



On the other hand, a run in March Madness can completely flip the script and create a palpable buzz around a program that can be a sign of things to come or eagerness to believe in a team after a small sample size.



The Iowa Hawkeyes face the latter entering the 2026-27 season. Iowa found its way to the Elite 8 after a great run, but are those future expectations for this program, or creating an impossible standard?

Iowa is replacing a lot of production

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With the NCAA Tournament expanding to 76 teams, there is a real world where missing the tournament is an objective failure of a season for the Iowa Hawkeyes, even with the production gap they now face.

Bennett Stirtz carried Iowa this season as a coach on the court. He played almost every minute of every game and knew Ben McCollum's system better than anyone. Also gone from Iowa's run are Tavion Banks and Alvaro Folgueiras.



This is a sizable production gap Iowa must replenish, and although they have dug in the portal, plugging in starters in the Big Ten is much easier said than done. The Big Ten is a gauntlet every single night. Showing up and being competitive in the conference isn't a walk in the park.

Ben McCollum deserves the benefit of the doubt

Mar 25, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum during a practice session ahead of the south regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Now, those transfers - Ben McCollum saw something in them. Highlighted by the additions of Ty'Reek Coleman (Illinois State) and Andrew McKeever (Saint Mary's), McCollum has plugged in two starters.



Coleman figures to be in command of this offense, while McKeever gives Iowa a true post presence, something they lacked at times last year. At 7-foot-2, he can be a true rim protector and force on the boards for the Hawkeyes.



Lastly, and maybe most importantly, do you want to be the one to bet against Ben McCollum? The guy who is 450-108 in his career with 13 NCAA Tournament appearances in 17 years?

Iowa basketball resides in the upper-middle of the Big Ten

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May waves to fans after cutting the net after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Big Ten is loaded once again. It is very top-heavy, with Illinois, Michigan, and Michigan State all being capable of cutting down the nets. Then you have a middle group that includes Iowa, USC, Purdue, which is replacing a ton, Ohio State, Indiana, and Nebraska.

Anyone from that group could emerge as a newcomer to the top of the conference, while just as easily missing the NCAA Tournament. That is how small the gap in the Big Ten is this year.



So, for Iowa, this team has to prove consistency to join the top group, but the Hawkeyes should expect to be a fringe top-25 team all year, playing for seeding in the NCAA Tournament rather than simply hoping to get in.