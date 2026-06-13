Three Pressing Questions For Iowa Basketball During Summer Workouts

Just as soon as the Iowa Hawkeyes wrapped up a run to the Elite 8 and capped off a strong season in 2025-26, the first page of the next chapter is already being written.



The Hawkeyes and head coach Ben McCollum are getting summer workouts underway with a revamped roster as they enter Year 2 of this new era with expectations around the program higher than they have been in some time.



The excitement and buzz are there, but questions linger as well. Iowa has gaps to fill, players to mesh together, and a lineup that remains up in the air.

The squad is here. 🙂‍↕️



Day 01 🔜 pic.twitter.com/PvLVWh1IWd — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) June 8, 2026

How is Bennett Stirtz replaced?

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Illinois State Redbirds guard Ty'Reek Coleman (10) drives to the basket against Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

There may not have been a player in college basketball shouldering more weight than Bennett Stirtz did in his lone year with Iowa. That can't be the same this year. Iowa needs to spread the load around more evenly.

Ty'Reek Coleman came over via Illinois State in the portal and figures to be the lead guard, but it's unfair to ask him to shoulder that weight in his first year in the Big Ten. Iowa has to get contributions from others.



Kael Combs, Isaia Howard, Tate Sage, and even freshman Jaidyn Coon may be asked to step up as a lead guard at times. The luxury Iowa has this year is depth, but the question is if this group as a whole can replace Bennett Stirtz.

Can the transfer portal and recruiting additions fit in quickly?

March 9, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels center Andrew McKeever (45) shoots the basketball against the Santa Clara Broncos during the second half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

This is where Ben McCollum gets the benefit of the doubt in my book. Last year, he brought over players from Drake, transfer portal cast-outs, and what some viewed as leftovers, yet molded them into a quality Big Ten team.



This offseason, he brought in a true big man in Andrew McKeever from Saint Mary's, who gives Iowa a big presence at the rim, which they lacked and were hurt by at times last year.

Ty'Reek Coleman, as previously mentioned, will be the lead guard. I don't expect McCollum to ask him to put up 20 points each night; instead, he may be asked to game-manage things within the system.



Lastly, but definitely not least, are the arrivals of two four-star freshman, Ethan Harris and Jaidyn Coon, Mr. Iowa Basketball in 2026. At 6-foot-9, Harris is a lanky and versatile player who can play a wing role at times or slide into a traditional 4 if Iowa goes smaller.

What is Iowa's predicted starting five?

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cooper Koch (8) reacts in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Prediction:



PG: Ty'Reek Coleman

SG: Tate Sage/Kael Combs

SF: Cooper Koch

PF: Cam Manyawu

C: Andrew McKeever



This is like aiming at a high-speed moving target, but here we go. Depending on who they play, Iowa is sure to shuffle things, but for the sake of this, let's go with a traditional lineup in Ben McCollum's offense.



Ty'Reek Coleman, Cam Manyawu, and Andrew McKeever seem likely to get big minutes this year. That's Iowa's point guard and two bodies down low. The guards and wings get interesting.

Cooper Koch came alive down the stretch last year from three, and I think that confidence carries over into 2026. The fourth and final spot could fluctuate. Kael Combs is a veteran and reliable, two things McCollum likes.



Alternatively, Tate Sage may provide Iowa with some more length and athleticism against teams demanding that in the Big Ten. I don't think you have a bad choice, just a matter of the matchup.