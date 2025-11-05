Inside The Hawkeyes

Ben McCollum Makes History in Iowa Debut

Ben McCollum made quite the impression during his first game as the Iowa Hawkeyes head coach.

Jordon Lawrenz

Nov 4, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum reacts during the second half against the Robert Morris Colonials at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum reacts during the second half against the Robert Morris Colonials at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum made sure not to disappoint in his first game with the team. The Iowa City, IA, native has waited his entire life for this moment, and he couldn't have been more prepared. Iowa trumped Robert Morris, 101-69, in a game that made history.

McCollum became the first Hawkeyes coach to put up triple-digits in his debut since Lute Olsen in 1975. Iowa has had a total of 23 head coaches in the men's basketball program, but now McCollum's name will be remembered for a fun trivia question.

McCollum's Debut Couldn't Have Gone Any Better

While this was by no means the most impressive win Iowa could've had, putting up 100 with a brand new head coach speaks for itself. Robert Morris might not be up to speed with some of the teams the Hawkeyes will be playing this season, but they remained a suitable opponent for McCollum's debut.

To no surprise, Bennett Stirtz led the way with 19 points. All but one of the Hawkeyes' starters scored double digits, as surprisingly no one crossed the 20-point mark. In the end, six players scored 10+ points against the Colonials.

According to Kyle Huesmann, this is the Hawkeyes 15th straight season opening win. Fran McCaffrey was 14-1 during his tenure as McCollum followed in his footsteps with a win in the team's first game.

McCollum Comments On Dropping 100

In a sarcastic line after the game, McCollum said, "I don't know why we scored 100." During his head coaching career, he can't remember the last time a team of his dropped triple digits. Last year with Drake, the Bulldogs dropped 90+ twice but never reached the 100 mark.

After some quick research, the last time a McCollum team scored 100 was on February 1, 2024. Northwest Missouri State actually did so twice during his final season with the Bearcats.

Regardless, McCollum knows every game isn't going to go this way. While he still has plenty of time to prepare for Big 10 competition, the conference is going to be a gauntlet. Iowa has eight ranked games on their schedule. The only one of those that is not a conference game is on December 11 at No. 11 Iowa State, a game McCollum has likely waited his whole life for.

The Hawkeyes have a few more "tune-up" games where fans can expect a similar result. It's hard not to imagine this team at 5-0 heading into their Acrisure Classic game against Ole Miss. The only team in their way is Xavier who they play on November 14.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!

Published
Jordon Lawrenz
JORDON LAWRENZ

Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.

Home/Basketball