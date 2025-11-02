Iowa's Kirk Ferentz Earns National Recognition
Atlanta is the place all college football coaches and players want to be. The Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is home to the most iconic individuals and moments the game has seen. Now, Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz has his name etched in history.
One of the main things that Iowa set out to do this season was make Ferentz the all-time winningest coach in B1G history. He did just that, breaking the record on September 13 when Iowa destroyed UMass, 47-7.
Iowa's big win wasn't only a confidence booster after their Iowa State loss, but it helped Ferentz cross off something he likely never expected. Now, that game ball and a note are in the College Football Hall of Fame.
Kirk Ferentz Recognized in Atlanta
Not only is the game ball able to be seen by everyone in Atlanta, but the College Football Hall of Fame had Ferentz sign it as well. Along with his signature is an inscription, "Go Hawks!"
His section at the HOF reads "BIG TIME", in nod to his historic Big 10 achievement. Ferentz's record may be untouchable as the modern era of college football doesn't see the longevity of someone like him. Iowa has had him in their back pocket since 1999 and they're going to ride with Ferentz as long as they possibly can.
Iowa's head coach hasn't always been met with the most positive comments, but he's been successful for over 20 years. He turned around a one-win program to a team that makes bowl games each and every year. They might not have the nation's most exciting offense, but they're constantly in the B1G title picture and Ferentz is a huge part of that.
Ferentz's Iconic Moment
While it wasn't a game winning field goal or last second touchdown that broke the record for Ferentz, he wouldn't have had it any other way. The 70-year-old had a stress free game as the Hawkeyes dominated the Minutemen for a 40-point win, their biggest of the season.
Iowa has lost just one game since then, 20-15, to No. 11 Indiana. Now, the Hoosiers are ranked No. 2 and are right on Ohio State's tail. That loss is nothing to be upset about, though it shows just how competitive and prepared Ferentz always is. This season, Iowa is 6-2 (4-1) with both of their losses being by a combined eight points. Had Indiana not taken a safety as time expired, they would've only lost that game by three.
