Iowa DC Praises Defensive Line's Improvement
The state of the Iowa Hawkeyes football program has, in the eyes of many, been temporarily transformed in a matter of three game-weeks. After starting 3-2 (following a comparatively middling 8-5 season), many deemed the Hawkeyes' newest iteration a dud, defined by a lack of a passing attack and a defense that couldn't move the turnover needle, despite consistent play elsewhere.
Since then, though, Iowa has won three straight conference duels - two of which came in blowout fashion - bringing their overall record to 6-2 (4-1). The black and gold are now tied with the Michigan Wolverines for fourth place in the B1G and, with the third-seeded and sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks next on the schedule after the team's bye week, the Hawkeyes have a chance to take control of a pedestal position in the conference.
Defense Wins Football Games
Of many things that have improved on either side of the ball, the Hawkeyes defensive line — or their "front four" — have increased their impact, making it hard on opposing quarterbacks to do much of anything, often forcing mistakes to the waiting Iowa secondary.
In their last win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, in which Iowa won 41-3 at home, the Hawkeyes scored three touchdowns by way of their defense forcing turnovers alone. It was a dominant performance, and defensive coordinator Phil Parker took notice in a recent coordinators news conference.
"Well, I think it's twofold there a little bit. Obviously they're getting more work up front. That's helping them. They're starting to understand the game a little bit more," Parker said of his disruptive line. "Could be based on who you play, what we're doing in the back end, how can we cover guys up to let them get to the quarterback. Some guys get rid of the ball a little bit faster so it's hard to disrupt him, but I think it's a combination of both things."
"They're growing, they're improving," he continued, "like we want our kids to do every week at every position, if we can keep on improving every week and always taking the standard up, and I think that's what's been going on with everybody, all 11 positions."
The Biggest Challenge Yet
Parker's defense will undoubtedly draw their most difficult hand of the season against an Oregon Ducks team nationally feared, in part, for their scoring ability. But as the black and gold ball-stoppers continue to improve, perhaps it's a challenge like this one that the team needs to fully break through to the next level.
The team will have an extra week to prepare, given their bye week, and should enter the home bout refreshed and ready to separate themselves from the middle portion of the B1G.
