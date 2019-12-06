Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Michigan

Breaking down Friday's game between Iowa and Michigan.

Game facts

Time and place — 5:30 p.m. (CST), Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Mich.

TV — FS1

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 6-2, Michigan 7-1.

Rankings — Michigan is No. 4 in the Associated Press poll and No. 5 in the coaches poll.

Series — Michigan leads, 95-64.

The lineups

Iowa — Luka Garza (C, 6-11, Jr., 20 ppg.), Jordan Bohannon (G, 6-1, Sr., 9.7 ppg.), Connor McCaffery (G, 6-5, Soph., 7.1 ppg.), CJ Fredrick (G, 6-3, Fr., 11.1 ppg.), Joe Wieskamp (G, 6-6, Soph., 11.1 ppg.)

Michigan — Isaiah Livers (F, 6-7, Jr., 15.3 ppg.), Jon Teske (C, 7-1, Sr., 13.9 ppg.), Zavier Simpson (G, 6-0, Sr., 11.9 ppg.), Franz Wagner (G, 6-9, Fr., 6 ppg.), Eli Brooks (G, 6-1, Jr., 11.5 ppg.)

The lines

Spread — Michigan -6 1/2

Over/under — 143 1/2

Moneyline — Iowa +230, Michigan -294

The analytics

KenPom — Iowa 38th (Adjusted offense, 6th; adjusted defense, 105th), Michigan 12th (adjusted offense, 38th; adjusted defense, 9th)

Sagarin — Iowa 39th, Michigan 12th

Fast facts

• Garza is the only player from a Power 5 conference currently averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

• Iowa hasn't won a Big Ten opener since an 83-70 win over Michigan State on Dec. 29, 2015 in Iowa City.

• Michigan has a 52-24 edge in home games in the series against Iowa.

What to watch

The biggest test of the season so far for the Hawkeyes, who wouldn't mind getting Fredrick (bruised quad) and forward Cordell Pemsl (back) back. Fredrick said on Thursday he expects to play, while Pemsl will be a game-time decision.

Michigan made the largest jump in the 70-year history of the AP poll, going from unranked to No. 4, after defeating Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Wolverines won their first seven games by an average of 16.4 points.

"That was pretty impressive," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said about what the Wolverines accomplished in last week's tournament. "Having played in that tournament, a lot of those tournaments, those three-game tournaments, there is a day off in between. You play two, day off, play one. Play three games in three days in that tournament, and that's not easy, especially with at that level of competition.

"And having watched all three of those games, all three teams were different. I think that's what's impressive about what they did. The challenge of one-day prep and then beating teams that have different pieces says a lot about who Michigan is."

Simpson will provide the biggest challenge to Iowa's guards — he ranks second in the nation with 8.9 assists per game.

"I think he plays with tremendous confidence and he's very talented, got great vision," McCaffery said. "He's versatile, but he really plays with a tremendous amount of confidence in himself, in his teammates, and his coach, whether it's John Beilein or Juwan Howard. He's out there competing.

"He's an aggressive guy offensively so he's coming at you. Puts pressure on the defense in a lot of ways. He's been a good player in this league for a long time."

Teske will be a test for Garza, who has been dominating all season while adjusting to different defenses.

It will be the first time for McCaffery to go against Howard, a former Wolverine who took over his former program after Beilein left.

"I think one of the things I always was impressed with with Coach Beilein's teams is how they share the ball, how they move the ball," McCaffery said. "And it's exactly the same. Juwan's running good stuff. Players are playing with confidence. Got a guy like Eli Brooks, who was pretty good player for two years, but now he's playing like an elite player.

"So clearly (Howard) has built confidence in him. Teske is really one of the better big guys in the country. Another guy who can play in the post and at the 3-point line."