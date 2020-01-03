HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Penn State

Penn State's Lamar Stephens (11) averages 16.4 points per game. (Matthew O'Haren/USA Today Sports)
John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Saturday's game between Iowa and Penn State.

Game facts

Time and place — 1:05 p.m. (CST), The Palestra, Philadelphia

TV — BTN (Dave Revsine, play-by-play; Stephen Bardo, analyst; Olivia Dekker, sideline)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 10-3 (1-1 Big Ten), Penn State 11-2 (1-1)

Rankings — Penn State is No. 21 in the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls. Iowa is No. 23 in the AP poll and No. 25 in the coaches poll.

Series — Iowa leads, 30-17.

The lineups

Iowa — Luka Garza (C, 6-11, Jr., 21.6 ppg.), Joe Toussaint (G, 6-0, Fr., 6.2 ppg.), Connor McCaffery (G, 6-5, Soph. 7.5 ppg.), CJ Fredrick (G, 6-3, Fr., 11.2 ppg.), Joe Wieskamp (G, 6-6, Soph., 12.8 ppg.)

Penn State — Lamar Stephens (F, 6-8, Sr., 16.4 ppg.), Mike Watkins (F, 6-9, Sr., 11.2 ppg.), Myles Dread (G, 6-4, Soph., 8.5 ppg.), Jamari Wheeler (G, 6-1, Jr., 4.1 ppg.), Myreon Jones (G, 6-3, Soph., 14.5 ppg.)

The analytics

NET — Penn State 16, Iowa 26

KenPom — Iowa 18th (Adjusted offense, 4th; adjusted defense, 92nd), Penn State (Adjusted offense, 33rd; adjusted defense, 28th)

Sagarin — Iowa 19th, Penn State 21st

What to watch

It's a Penn State home game, but it also will be a great atmosphere in a historic arena.

For Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, a Philadelphia native, it's a chance to be in an arena where he watched games as a child, played in games at Penn, and later coached. But he also knows the Nittany Lions are going to provide a crucial early test in Big Ten play.

"It's a big game on our schedule," McCaffery said. "It's a ranked opponent, a team I have a lot of respect for. They're playing extremely well. My responsibility is just to make sure we go there and play well."

The Hawkeyes have won their last four games and five of their last six. The Nittany Lions have won four consecutive games as well.

Stephens and Watkins could cause problems for Iowa's four-guard lineup, but McCaffery knows he can mix and match.

"The thing about Lamar, he's their '4' man but he's a guard, and I think when he plays at the next level, he'll play in the backcourt," McCaffery said. "He's a driver, he's a playmaker, has tremendous athletic power. Watkins is as you would expect, playing at a very high level being a senior. He's consistently putting up numbers.

"But I think the rest of their roster is really what's also been very impressive. They're shooting the ball well." 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

McCaffery Embraces Being A 'Philly Guy'

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa coach will take team to the Palestra for Saturday's game against Penn State.

Marinelli Honored By Big Ten

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa junior named co-wrestler of the week.

Video: Connor McCaffery On Iowa's Offense

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes have limited their turnovers for most of this season.

Video: McCaffery On Penn State

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa faces Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Toussaint Has Learned Plenty In Early Games

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa freshman guard has seen the good and the bad in just 13 games.

Iowa Clicks In Record-Setting Win Over Illinois

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes set program record for points in 108-72 victory.

Video: Bluder On Tuesday's Win

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes set program record in 108-72 victory.

Video: Doyle On Career High

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa senior guard had 33 points in win over Illinois.

Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Illinois

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes play host to Illini in Big Ten home opener.

Hawkeyes Crown Five On The Way To Midlands Title

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa sets points record.