Resumé Watch: Hawkeyes Move Into Coaches Poll

Iowa's men's basketball team moved into the top 25 of the USA Today coaches' poll on Monday and moved up two spots to No. 23 in the Associated Press poll.

The Hawkeyes (10-3) defeated Kennesaw State, 93-51, on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to finish the nonconference schedule.

Iowa had 62 points in the coaches poll to be ranked for the first time this season. The Hawkeyes had 137 points in the AP poll to be ranked for the second consecutive week.

Iowa plays Penn State, No. 21 in both polls, on Saturday at The Palestra in Philadelphia.

Records and rankings

Overall: 10-3

Nonconference: 9-2

Big Ten: 1-1

Home: 6-1

Road: 2-1

Neutral court: 2-1

NET: 24

BPI: 18

KenPom: 18

Sagarin: 18

Average NET win: 165

Average NET loss: 19

Overall SOS: 87

Nonconference SOS: 122

Quadrant 1

Record: 3-2

San Diego State (No. 1 in NET, L, 83-73, neutral)

Michigan (No. 17, L, 103-91, road)

Minnesota (No. 28, W, 72-52, home)

Texas Tech (No. 38, W, 72-61, neutral)

Iowa State (No. 64, W, 84-68, road)

Upcoming games: Ohio State (No. 3, Feb. 20, home), Penn State (No. 15, neutral, Jan. 4; home, Feb. 29), Maryland (No. 16, home, Jan. 10; road, Jan, 30), Michigan (No. 17, home, Jan. 17), Michigan State (No. 19, road, Feb. 25), Minnesota (No. 28, road, Feb. 16), Illinois (No. 47, road, March 8), Purdue (No. 50, road, Feb. 5), Indiana (No. 56, road, Feb. 13).

Quadrant 2

Record: 2-1

DePaul (No. 39, L, 93-78, home)

Syracuse (No. 80, W, 68-54, road)

Cincinnati (No. 90, W, 77-70, neutral)

Upcoming games: Wisconsin (No. 34, home, Jan. 27), Rutgers (No. 37, home, Jan. 22), Illinois (No. 47, home, Feb. 2), Purdue (No. 50, home, March 3)

Quadrant 3

Record: 1-0

Oral Roberts (No. 114, W, 87-74)

Upcoming games: Nebraska (No. 169, road, Jan. 7), Northwestern (No. 180, road, Jan. 14).

Quadrant 4

Record: 4-0

North Florida (No. 215, W, 83-68)

Cal Poly (No. 322, W, 85-59)

Kennesaw State (No. 345, W, 93-51)

SIUE (No. 349, W, 87-60)

Upcoming game: Nebraska (No. 169, home, Feb. 8)

•••

Iowa's women's basketball team fell at Nebraska, 78-69, on Saturday to open Big Ten play.

Resumé

Overall: 9-3

Nonconference: 9-2

Home: 6-0

Road: 1-2

Neutral: 2-1

RPI: 16

Overall SOS: 8

Nonconference SOS: 16

RPI 1-25: 1-0 (Princeton, No. 17, W, 77-75)

RPI 26-50: 1-1 (Drake, No. 33, W, 79-67; At UNI, No. 46, 88-66)

RPI 51-100: 0-1 (At Nebraska, No. 74, L, 78-69)

RPI 101-over: 7-1 (Washington, No. 101, L, 70-63, neutral; Cincinnati, No. 131, W, 69-61, neutral; Iowa State, No. 157, W, 75-69, road; Clemson, No. 162, W, 74-60, home; Florida Atlantic, No. 182, W, 85-53, home; Towson, No. 252, W, 100-72, home; North Carolina Central, No. 316, W, 102-50, home)