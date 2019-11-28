Bluder Wins 400th With Hawkeyes

Lisa Bluder said she didn't know it was a milestone win.

The Iowa women's basketball coach was happier with how her team responded in Wednesday's 69-61 win over Cincinnati in the opening game of the Puerto Rico Clasico.

It was the 400th win for Bluder at Iowa.

"I had no idea, honestly," said Bluder, who is 756-360 in her career, 400-218 in 19-plus seasons at Iowa. "I'm more thankful that I have had the opportunity to be at Iowa for 20 years. I am thankful that I have been able to coach the women I have coached and have the staff that I have and that we have support. Hawkeye fans are amazing and I'm thankful I get to coach at such a great university."

Iowa (4-1) and Cincinnati (3-3) were tied at 42 after three quarters. But the Hawkeyes took control in the fourth quarter behind 9-of-13 shooting, including 6-of-9 in 3-pointers after going 0-of-8 from behind the arc in the first half and 3-of-10 in the third quarter.

"After that first quarter, we settled down," said Bluder. "Thank goodness our threes started falling for us in the second half. We were oh-for at halftime. That's what you want your shooters to do — to keep believing in themselves, keep knowing the next one's in. We are a good 3-point shooting team. We didn't show it in the first half. So happy with the way we came back."

Monika Czinano led Iowa with 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Kathleen Doyle had 13 points and six assists. Amanda Ollinger had 10 points.

Iowa plays Towson at noon Thursday in the second game of the three-game tournament.