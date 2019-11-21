Hawkeyes Overcome 'A Lot Of Stuff' In Overtime Win

The 3-pointer by Princeton’s Julia Cunningham at the fourth-quarter buzzer — a heave, really — banked off the backboard because of course it did.

That was the third banked three of Wednesday’s game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and it seemed perfectly fitting.

“I don’t remember a game with three banked-shot threes before,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.

When Bluder said, “We overcame a lot of stuff tonight,” that was part of it.

The Hawkeyes’ 77-75 win over Princeton was, well, about overcoming a lot of stuff.

Iowa trailed by 13 points in the first half, 12 points in the third quarter, six points with 5:36 left in the fourth quarter, and six points with 3:08 left in overtime.

“This team was focused and kept believing,” Bluder said. “And I was so proud of them.”

Makenzie Meyer’s 3-pointer with two minutes to play in overtime started an 8-0 run that was Iowa’s winning rally.

“We had been down all night,” said Meyer, who had 19 points. “I think we were ready to throw another punch.”

Cunningham’s three was certainly a punch. Iowa (3-1) led 67-64 after two Meyer free throws, but out of the timeout Princeton (4-1) got the ball to Cunningham, whose 30-foot throw smacked off the glass and went into the basket.

“It was obviously really disappointing, after we fought back in regulation, and then we had the lead,” said guard Kathleen Doyle, who led Iowa with 21 points and nine assists. “And then, just kind of like that lucky shot, it takes the wind out of your sails. But I think we did a great job in the huddle right away, saying, ‘This isn’t over. We’re on our home court. We have five minutes to play. And we have the momentum.’”

That momentum was gone, though. Princeton scored the first six points while Iowa had four empty possessions.

Meyer’s shot started the last comeback, but there would be more frustration for the Hawkeyes.

They were leading 77-74 after two free throws from Doyle with four seconds left, and the plan was to foul before the Tigers could get off a 3-point attempt.

But as Cunningham was wrapped up by Meyer near midcourt, she tried what the officials determined was a shot as she was being fouled.

“I was like, ‘Are you sure?’” Doyle said.

Cunningham, though, missed the first free throw, made the second, then purposely missed the third. Iowa’s Amanda Ollinger grabbed the last of her team-high 13 rebounds and was fouled. Ollinger missed both free throws, but the Tigers couldn’t get a final shot.

The Hawkeyes were coming off an 88-66 loss to Northern Iowa on Sunday, an early-season defeat that hurt.

“This is a great rebound win for us,” Bluder said. “Coming out of Sunday, we had our tail between our legs a little bit.

“We came out here and kept believing.”

Monika Czinano added 10 points for the Hawkeyes while battling foul trouble. She fouled out with 1:54 left and then Ollinger, who had been battling Princeton’s Bella Alarie all night, had to move to the post.

“They were like, ‘You’re playing the 5, and I was like, OK,”” Ollinger said.

Alarie led Princeton with 26 points. Cunningham had 17.

The Hawkeyes have a week before playing three games in the Puerto Rico Clasico.

Bluder survived a cramp in her leg during the post-game press conference.

It had been a long night.

“Great job by these women,” Bluder said. “They’re amazing to me.”