Bohnenkamp: Iowa-Bethune-Cookman Takeaways

IOWA CITY, Iowa - All five starters scored in double figures as Iowa opened the men’s basketball season with an 89-58 win over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

That, the Hawkeyes said, is going to be a standard for this season.

“We’re an unselfish basketball team,” said forward Filip Rebraca, who had 11 points and 10 rebounds. “I feel like all of us can contribute.”

“We take a lot of pride in sharing the ball,” guard Payton Sandfort said.

The Hawkeyes had 25 assists on 34 field goals. Ten players scored at least two points.

Iowa led 54-35 at halftime and led by as much as 38 points in the second half.

Tony Perkins led Iowa with 16 points. Kris Murray had 14. Sandfort had 13. Patrick McCaffery had 12.

It was the 12th consecutive season-opening win for the Hawkeyes.

Other takeaways from the victory:

GETTING DEFENSIVE

Iowa held Bethune-Cookman to 34.8 percent shooting for the game, 27 percent in the second half.

The Hawkeyes have been criticized for some of their defensive performances in recent seasons, but that, Sandfort said, is going to change.

“It’s kind of looked down on by people around the country,” Sandfort said of the Hawkeyes’ defense. “We’re trying to change the narrative.”

The focus of Iowa’s defense was Bethune-Cookman guards Kevin Davis and Joe French. Combined, they were 2-of-14 from the field.

“We locked on them,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

The Hawkeyes’ length and versatility is going to cause opponents’ problems this season.

“With that versatility, there aren’t going to be a lot of mismatches,” Sandfort said. “There’s pretty much no mismatches because we’re all big guards.”

REBRACA’S OFFENSE

Rebraca’s activity on offense continued from last Monday’s exhibition win over Truman State, and it caused Bethune-Cookman’s defense to pay attention to him more in the second half.

“They were doubling me and I was like, ‘I’ve got 11 (points),’” Rebraca said, smiling.

That activity is helpful in a lot of ways.

“I know it doesn’t only help me, it helps my teammates out,” Rebraca said, pointing out the defensive focus he’ll receive.

“He’s been like that since day one this summer,” McCaffery said. “Now he’s taken charge, and that’s what I want him to do.”

His numbers from this game are something he wants to duplicate.

“I hope so,” Rebraca said. “I feel like I can produce on a nightly basis.”

PERKINS RUNS THE SHOW

Perkins was 7-of-9 from the field, but also had five assists against one turnover.

The assist number was something McCaffery appreciated.

“If we’re going to put him at the point, he’s got to give it up,” McCaffery said. “And he does.”

Sandfort called Perkins an emotional leader.

“Yeah, that’s fine,” Perkins said when told what his teammate said. “I’ll take it.”

OGUNDELE’S MINUTES

There was a stretch in the second half when center Josh Ogundele made everyone notice him.

He walled up on defense, stopping a Bethune-Cookman attempt at a post-up, then on the fast break after the missed shot did a crossover drive to the basket. He had a steal on the next possession, followed by an assist — the first of his career — at the other end.

Ogundele had two points and three rebounds in 11 ½ minutes.

“He gave us 11 really good minutes,” McCaffery said.

McCaffery noted how Ogundele didn’t play for long stretches, but that was because of how he was playing.

“His activity level is the reason he’s tired,” McCaffery said. “I’m OK with that.”