College Baseball: Iowa Hawkeyes Lose Big Innings Pitcher to NCAA Transfer Portal

The world of college baseball is heating up as postseason play is turning up the intensity and picking up the intensity. The College World Series nears, and the season is yet to finish, but one of everyone's favorite pastimes is already underway: players entering the transfer portal.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are coming off a 33-23 year, which saw them finish 15-15 in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes, led by Rick Heller, did punch a ticket to the Big Ten Tournament. It is a long way from the 44-16 year Iowa had in 2023, which saw the season result in a trip to the NCAA Regionals.



Things aren't going to get any easier for Iowa in the offseason, though, as the transfer portal has taken away a massive chunk of innings.

Iowa pitcher Tyler Guerin to enter transfer portal

Tyler Guerin is set to enter the transfer portal and could prove to be a hole that Iowa needs to fill with the amount of innings he ate this year. Guerin had 18 appearances for the Hawkeyes this year and was fourth on the team with 51.2 innings pitched.



Guerin saw minimal action at the plate this season. He saw just nine at-bats and registered one hit and one RBI, while taking one walk and being hit by a pitch. He is steady in fielding his position, having just one error on the season.

BREAKING NEWS🚨



Iowa Baseball RHP Tyler Guerin has entered the transfer portal per @d1baseball.



Guerin posted a 7.49 ERA over 51.2 innings this past season. pic.twitter.com/MMORCEF9Fk — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) June 1, 2026

Tyler Guerin's ERA did spike a bit this year as he allowed 59 hits during his time on the bump.



Guerin was able to mitigate the long ball, surrendering just two home runs on the year, while striking out 42. The issues for Guerin came with his command, as he issued 35 walks. He also hit 19 batters this year, which led all Iowa pitchers.

The 6-foot-6 right-hander is a product of Mounds View High School and comes from Shoreview, Minnesota. While in high school, he was a two-time All-Conference selection with one All-State nod.



He was ranked as the No. 1 player in Minnesota coming out of high school and as the No. 41-ranked right-handed pitcher by Perfect Game.

Guerin's loss is not necessarily a massive one in terms of Iowa's top arms or the ace, but it is one that is going to demand attention this offseason. The coaching staff has to find those 51.2 innings from someone currently on the roster who can step up, or they must dip into the transfer portal themselves.