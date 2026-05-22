Iowa Baseball Season Ends in Big Ten Tournament

The Big Ten baseball tournament started on Tuesday, and the Iowa Hawkeyes looked like a team that could sneak into the single-elimination qualifying round after beating Illinois on Tuesday, but those aspirations disappeared less than 48 hours later.



The Hawkeyes lost their first game of the tournament on Wednesday after falling to Michigan State, 4-3, and saw their season come to an end on Thursday after losing to Purdue, 8-1, on Thursday.

Season Recap

Despite winning 33+ games for the fifth straight season, there's no sugarcoating the fact that this year was a bit of a disappointment for Iowa.



Iowa won five of its first six games and six of its first eight games, but the Hawkeyes had their fair share of struggles in the Big Ten.

Yes, the Hawkeyes took two of three from Penn State to open conference play, but Iowa was swept in three separate conference series and finished exactly .500 (15-15) in the Big Ten.



That's a step back from the last two seasons, where Iowa finished third and fourth, respectively, in conference play.

What went wrong for Iowa?

The name of the game in college baseball is offense. Very few teams have enough pitching to consistently keep teams from scoring less than four runs a night, meaning you have to "outscore" teams if you're going to consistently win.



And Iowa simply didn't do that.

Iowa scored five or more runs in 31 of its 33 wins, but scored four runs or fewer in 15 of its 23 losses. That's not a recipe for success, and it really hurt Iowa in its final two games.



Don't get me wrong, Iowa's pitching had its fair share of struggles, especially at the back end of the starting rotation, but if you're not consistently scoring six or seven runs a game, you're just not going to win 40+ games.

Looking ahead to next season

Iowa loses some key pieces, including its top starting pitcher, Logan Runde, and arguably its two best offensive players, Gable Mitchell and Caleb Wulf.



Those guys aren't going to be easy to replace, and expecting a couple of freshmen to fill their spots is probably too much to ask.



So, the Hawkeyes must land a couple of transfers if they're going to compete in the Big Ten.



The good news is Iowa has had a ton of success landing JUCO players, but the Hawkeyes will also need a couple of Division 1 transfers to get back to where they were two years ago.