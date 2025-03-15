Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Sends Emotional Fran McCaffery Message
Fran McCaffery is no longer the head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes.
After 15 years on the sideline, Iowa decided to relieve McCaffery of his duties on Friday. This move has sparked plenty of conversation and that includes from former players.
After the news broke, Iowa legend and former Naismith Player of the Year Luka Garza shared a message on social media about his former coach.
“Thank you for changing my lift, and the lives of so many others," Garza wrote. "You believed in a way that not many others did. Choosing to play in the black and gold was the best decision I have ever made for a lot of reasons, but mainly because I was able to be coached by you."
Garza spent four years playing for McCaffery at Iowa. He was named an All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year over the final two years of his career. He led the conference in scoring as a junior (23.9) and senior (24.1).
Garza was named the 2021 Naismith Player of the Year after averaging 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He shot 55.3% from the field and 44% from three-point range. He was selected with the 52nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. Garza is currently in his fourth season in the NBA and third with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Iowa ended its season on Thursday after falling to Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. The Hawkeyes finished with a record of 17-16 and 7-13 in conference play.