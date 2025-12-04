Iowa's Kaden Wetjen Reacts After Historic Award Win

For the first time ever, someone won the Rogers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year award in back-to-back years. That honor belongs to Iowa Hawkeyes' Kaden Wetjen, a name that comes as no surprise to anyone who watched him play this season.

Wetjen, who is awaiting the results of a JuCo lawsuit to see if he can play another college season, spoke with Big Ten Network after being named the first ever player to win this award in consecutive years.

Kaden Wetjen Comments On Making History

"It was pretty surreal," Wetjen told BTN. "I know there's a bunch of really good returners in the Big Ten, so it's just a super special award to get."

Wetjen discussed who he's looked up to and how he got to this point in his career.

"I've watched multiple guys throughout the years," he said. "Just to start off, coming to Iowa and watching Tim Dwight highlights with Coach Woods, that was kind of the start of it. I've always watched Devin Hester and Tavon Austin... Just those return guys, they're some of the greatest to ever do it."

Knowing the award is named after Dwight, it's even more of a surreal feeling for Wetjen to experience.

"It's awesome," Wetjen said. "It's super special and I have a great connection with Tim. Kind of met him on a personal level this spring and it's been awesome. He texts me every game and was motivating me and told him to break his record. It's pretty awesome having a guy like that behind you."

Wetjen's Historic 2025 Season

Back ✌️ Back



The first ever 2x Rogers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year!@WetjenKaden x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/oG4RJvxrDd — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 3, 2025

Not only was Wetjen named the first ever person to win this award back-to-back, but he smashed numerous other records. Wetjen was a tick shy of holding the record for longest average punt return in NCAA history, something that would have likely stood the test of time. Had Nebraska punted to him more in the final game, he likely would have set the record.

Regardless, he will go down in the history books with a receiving, rushing, punt, and kick return touchdown this season. No one at Iowa, or in college football, is as explosive as the 5'9'' 196-pound wide receiver.

Wetjen, an Iowa native, never thought he'd be filling the shoes of the one and only Tim Dwight. Now that the 2025 season has come to an end, he will forever see himself in the same category as the legendary Hawkeye that this award was named after in the first place.

