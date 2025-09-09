Four-Star Guard to Visit Iowa Basketball
After Trey Thompson, Iowa's former first commit of the 2026 bunch, reclassified to play this season, the Hawkeyes were technically left with an empty nest in regards to the freshman class set to come in next fall. Now, the winds are picking up in favor of a potential new addition.
Joseph Hartman, a four-star recruit and top-100 player in the 2026 class, is officially scheduled to visit Iowa City next week, between Sep. 12-14. Hartman's visit with the Hawkeyes will come exactly in the middle of four other visits; Dayton (already completed) and Butler before, and Minnesota and Michigan after.
Stanford and Vanderbilt are also in the process of scheduling visits at a later date.
Out of The Rock School in Gainesville, FL, Hartman comes in at 6'5, 190 on the tale of the tape, and is slated by 247Sports as the No. 91 overall recruit in the 2026 class. Specifically, he's ranked at No. 12 among all shooting guards, and No. 17 out of all recruits in Florida.
On the Adidas 3ssb circuit, Hartman averaged 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making his case as one of the most well-rounded prospects on the docket. His wiry frame makes him a hard player to keep in one place. Scouts have consistently praised the guard as a poised playmaker, who sees the floor with ease and understands how to manage an offense.
He also has lethal scoring potential, given the opportunity. While leading his team in scoring over one particularly impressive stretch on the 3ssb circuit, he shot 55.6% from three point range; an unbelievable, scorching metric that could lead the charge on Coach McCollum's newly revamped Hawkeyes game plan.
While the Iowa faithful will certainly harbor a little uncertainty, having the onus of welcoming a new head coach for the firt time in 15 years, McCollum has already generated enough excitement for many fans to jump on board. Landing a top recruit like Hartman would only add fuel to the black and yellow fire and, thus far, it seems like the guard is at the top of Coach McCollum's list.
Depending on when, and if, Stanford and Vanderbilt are able to schedule visits, an official decision could potentially come later during the fall season. It's a matter of "hurry up and wait" for the Hawkeyes right now who, in the meantime, will focus on their soon-to-start 2025 campaign.
