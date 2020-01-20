HawkeyeMaven
Iowa Sweeps Big Ten Honors

Iowa's CJ Fredrick drives to the basket in Friday's win over Michigan. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa center Luka Garza and guard CJ Fredrick were honored by the Big Ten on Monday. 

Garza was named the conference's player of the week, while Fredrick was named freshman of the week.

Garza averaged 30 points, five rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in wins over Northwestern and No. 19 Michigan. Garza was 20-of-32 (.625) from the field in the two games, including 4-of-6 in 3-pointers, and 16-of-19 (.842) from the foul line.

Fredrick returned from a stress reaction in his left foot and averaged 16 points, four assists, and three rebounds in both games. He shot a combined 52.6 percent from the field (10-of-19), including 54.5 percent (6-of-11) in 3-pointers, and was 6-of-6 in free throws..

Garza had 33 points in Friday's 90-83 win over Michigan on Friday. Garza had 77 points against the Wolverines in two games this season, the most points by any Big Ten player against a single opponent in regular-season conference play over the last 20 seasons. Garza has four 30-plus scoring games this year, the most by a Hawkeye since Peter Jok (5) in 2017. Garza's four 30-plus scoring games ranks fifth nationally and most by any player from a Power-5 conference this year.

Garza led all scorers with 27 points in Iowa's win at Northwestern. He scored the Hawkeyes' first 10 points of the game and had 14 consecutive points in the second half.

At Northwestern, Fredrick tied personal bests in assists (5) and steals (2) to go with his 11 points. Fredrick tied a personal best with 21 points against Michigan, 14 coming in the second half. 

