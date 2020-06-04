Garza Will Have More Time

Iowa center Luka Garza can take his time making a decision on whether to stay in the NBA Draft.

The NCAA announced on Thursday that anyone who has entered the draft process will have until 10 days after the NBA Draft combine or Aug. 3, whichever comes first, to withdraw from the postponed 2020 draft and retain their eligibility.

The original deadline was June 3, but was pushed back after the draft was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA has not set a date for its combine, or the draft.

“This provides the utmost flexibility to student-athletes testing the waters to make the most informed decision about their future during this uncertain time,” NCAA Senior Vice President for Basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement. “And by deciding before classes start for the fall semester, it also encourages student-athletes who choose to return to school to be fully engaged in their academic pursuits and the tremendous experience and opportunity to play college basketball.”

Garza, who has one year of eligibility remaining, entered the process but said he would retain his eligibility, which would allow him to withdraw.

Garza, who was named the national player of the year by six national outlets last season and was a consensus first-team All-American, averaged 26.2 points in Big Ten play, finishing the season with 16 consecutive conference games of 20 points or more.

He became Iowa's all-time single-season scorer with 740 points, averaging 23.9 points overall, last season.

Garza would be considered a player of the year favorite if he would return next season. He was not among the names in the latest mock draft by Sports Illustrated.