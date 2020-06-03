In the two months since our last proper mock draft, much has taken place behind the scenes, with teams conducting loads of Zoom interviews with prospects, the NCAA’s withdrawal deadline for eligibility being indefinitely delayed, and everything pointing to the draft (set for June 25) being pushed back, save for an official announcement. There is so much we still don’t know, which makes the process of projecting forward more of a useful thought exercise than a conclusive reporting project. And given the likelihood of the NBA season resuming in July, it’s worth underscoring the fact that the draft order will likely shift in some capacity as teams return to competitive play.

One thing I’ve heard echoed around the league in recent weeks and that I think is worth reiterating is that NBA front offices themselves, for the most part, have yet to draw final conclusions on players. There’s no immediate impetus to firm up draft boards, and there’s still work to do. While prospects’ individual ranges have become clearer, it’s not worth pretending that there’s clarity in any facet of the process yet. As always, the closer we get to the draft, the more we learn. But for now, the honest way to frame this is as informed, but speculative projection.

It’s hard to say exactly how the league handles the draft itself given all the moving parts with regard to team participation and records, but for now, we stuck to the standings and ran a lottery simulation for variance’s sake. And with draft most likely to take place in the fall, there’s a lot that will change moving forward. In the lottery scenario we’ll use here, Atlanta won the No. 1 pick, and Detroit and Charlotte moved into the top four. This mock projects both rounds, based on intel and conversations with executives, scouts, and others around the league. Team fit and need continue to come into play more acutely with this process as the draft itself nears. For a ranking of the draft’s top prospects, see our Big Board.

Graphic by Cam Chatt/Sports Illustrated

1. Hawks - Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 225 | Age: 18 | Freshman

In this scenario, the Hawks leap into the top spot and are handed one of the ostensibly more straightforward decisions of any lottery team. Having Trae Young on the roster should eliminate LaMelo Ball here, and having significant money already invested at center after dealing for Clint Capela makes Edwards an obvious answer at No. 1. The local aspect here is gravy, and the potential of a Young-Edwards backcourt might be tough to walk away from. Playing off of a passer like Young would be an ideal early-career situation for Edwards, who is likely to face early growing pains given his youth, rawness and the speed of the NBA game. Landing somewhere he can play uptempo and have shots consistently created for him as he adjusts would be ideal. And if he hits close to the high end of his potential, he’ll eventually take some shot-creating pressure off of Young, as well (and hopefully defend, although that may take a while). Edwards isn’t a perfect No. 1 pick, but here, he’s an obvious fit.

2. Warriors - James Wiseman, C, Memphis

Height: 7’1” | Weight: 240 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Bob Myers recently acknowledged the possibility Golden State could trade this pick, which became a relatively obvious scenario in the fall as the Warriors’ season fell off the rails. The long-term financial weight of rostering a top pick and dearth of surefire elite talent makes the value proposition here tricky for a team that can contend immediately with its stars healthy. Does that mean the Warriors move out of the draft entirely? Not necessarily. But feasibly, if there’s a way for them to move back a few spots and add a prospect who could slide into their rotation (Obi Toppin is an interesting one here), that’s probably something to consider. But if they keep the pick and Edwards is off the board, Wiseman becomes a viable option here, given he plays a position of dire need and at least has the elite physical profile to fit in and help in some capacity right away. This would be sort of an adventure, but any rookie trying to break into an established team like Golden State makes for an interesting sideshow. Still, if I’m the Warriors, I’m trying to move this pick, with the dream being a deal that attaches assets to Andrew Wiggins’ albatross contract and brings back one or two starting-caliber players that complement Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

3. Pistons - LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 180 | Age: 18

The Pistons’ decision to (finally) hire a general manager will in turn influence some of their thinking with this pick, but in this scenario where they jump up to No. 3, Ball is a pretty clear fit and addresses Detroit’s lack of playmaking and ongoing revolving door at guard. As things stand, the Pistons have little of long-term value on the roster. Taking Ball and asking him to save an ailing franchise without much help might be a losing proposition, although the presence of a playmaker like Blake Griffin should alleviate some of the immediate usage issues. Ball’s combination of size, handle and innate feel and vision as a passer make him one of the few players in this draft with the type of upside to mitigate some of the other concerns, and with Edwards and Wiseman off the board (neither of whom are sure things, to be fair), Ball becomes a more palatable gamble. At this point, after several iffy drafts, the Pistons aren’t really in position to justify being risk-averse, anyway.

4. Hornets - Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 235 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Leaping up from No. 8 in this lottery scenario, the Hornets have rarely shied away from taking a high-profile college star and likely think long and hard about Obi Toppin at this spot, as well. But they were one of the worst rebounding teams in the league this season and have no long-term answer at center, making Okongwu a cleaner fit here given what he brings to the table. He won’t inject much juice into Charlotte’s offense early on, but he can be the type of defensive stabilizer the roster sorely lacks, and would fit nicely with P.J. Washington as a versatile, albeit undersized frontcourt pairing. The likelihood, of course, is that they end up picking further down in the draft, and both Okongwu and Toppin could be off the board by then. Charlotte could still look at guards, as well, with Devonte’ Graham their only true long-term backcourt keeper. But it’s worth noting the lack of organizational track record drafting international prospects, which, barring a philosophical shift, helps narrow this down a little. Here, picking at No. 4, Okongwu feels like the optimal move.

5. Cavaliers - Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 210 | Age: 19

Moving down three spots would be a bit of a nightmare for Cleveland, who as it stands have the second-best lottery odds. Even in an imperfect draft, slipping out of the top three puts the Cavaliers in a situation where there’s even more pressure to hit. At No. 2, they can walk away with James Wiseman or Anthony Edwards, where the optical risk is somewhat limited if either one underwhelms. But here at No. 5, the decision tree widens greatly, and the sense I get is the Cavs can’t really afford to whiff, given the way Collin Sexton and Darius Garland have underwhelmed. Avdija isn’t necessarily a safe pick here, but his skill set vibes best with Cleveland’s roster situation, the hope being that his passing helps unlock their scoring-oriented guards and helps alleviate some fit issues. If he can ease into secondary playmaking duties and shoots it more consistently, Avdija should be able to help, but it may take a little time. The Cavs could also look at Toppin here, but with Kevin Love and Larry Nance both owed long-term money, that fit is suboptimal. No matter who ends up with the picks, this 4-5-6 range is shaping up as the trickiest part of the lottery, with little separating the players and team needs factoring in more heavily.

6. Timberwolves - Obi Toppin

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 220 | Age: 22 | RS Sophomore

Although the Timberwolves fall from No. 3 to No. 6 here, Toppin and Minnesota actually make for a fairly interesting fit. While defensive concerns would crop up from putting him next to Karl-Anthony Towns, the offensive fit is extremely intriguing, and Minnesota would have a potential advantage being able to play big while still spacing the floor adequately and running in transition. The Wolves have loaded up on wings but are still searching for a long-term answer at the four. Toppin is talented enough to take a chance here, even if it’s still a bit tricky for some to stomach taking a 22-year-old this early in the draft. Teams have varying levels of concern about Toppin’s mobility on defense, but if he can stay on the floor when it matters, there’s a pretty reasonable chance he returns value, given all he can do as a scoring threat.

7. Knicks - Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 185 | Age: 18

It’s no secret the Knicks sorely need a point guard, and if they don’t end up in position to draft LaMelo Ball, there should still be viable options on the board in this part of the lottery. This is a pretty good scenario for New York, with Hayes and Tyrese Haliburton making it to this spot. Cole Anthony figures to be on the board for them, as well, and if there’s a team that would consider taking him early, it’s probably New York, based on need and track record. But right now, Hayes has the best chance of developing into a full-time lead guard, and the Knicks need someone who can take shot-creating pressure off R.J. Barrett and help tie the rest of their pieces together. Whether there’s sticker shock in New York with French guards after the Frank Ntilikina pick, who knows — and having a revamped front office should make that less of an issue. But Hayes is a legit talent, and if his jumper improves, he has a chance to be a building block somewhere.

8. Bulls - Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 175 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

Arturas Karnisovas takes the helm in Chicago after a distinguished run in Denver, where Haliburton is the type of unselfish, intelligent player heuristically valued by the Nuggets’ front office. He also happens to be a strong fit with Chicago’s personnel, capable of accentuating Zach LaVine and Coby White in the backcourt, both of whom alleviate the hypothetical need for Haliburton to be a ball-dominant guard, which he may never be. The key thing to realize here is that, despite his pronounced holes (shooting mechanics, dribble creation), to have one of the best careers among players in this relatively weak draft class, Haliburton may not have to do anything but play to his strengths, with the imperative that he land in a positive growth situation as soon as possible. Chicago shouldn’t be tied down to anything to the point where it would inhibit them from taking the best player on the board. Side note: there would be no shortage of irony in an Iowa State product being the first Bull drafted in the post-Gar Forman era.

9. Wizards - Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Sophomore

All indications are the Wizards plan on competing for a playoff spot next season with a healthy John Wall back in the lineup. Their primary area of need is at center, but if their pick holds at No. 9, it seems likely the draft’s top bigs will be off the board. Vassell is most appealing from a floor standpoint as a heady team defender and capable shooter. You can never really have too many players in that mold. This might be a tough decision for Washington if Vassell and Isaac Okoro are both on the board, but for a team that can’t fully afford to wait around, Vassell’s ability to space the floor gives him a slight edge over Okoro’s athletic tools but less-developed offensive skill set. Finding a young player to help round out the rotation right away would be ideal for Washington, and whether that’s at this spot or through moving back in the draft, it seems feasible. Vassell would be a philosophical fit here and might be an upgrade defensively from the get-go.

10. Suns - Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Freshman

If the rough lottery odds hold in some capacity, Anthony’s draft range would seem to begin with the Knicks’ pick and end somewhere in the teens. The Suns temporarily addressed their revolving-door situation at point guard with Ricky Rubio, but ultimately need to find more shooting in the backcourt to better optimize Devin Booker. Anthony has his flaws, but his ability to hit tough shots from distance and help initiate offense should make him a candidate for Phoenix. The Suns are heavy on young wings with Kelly Oubre, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson all on the roster and shouldn’t hesitate to upgrade at guard. Younger prospects like Kira Lewis and Patrick Williams might also figure in here. Scouts I’ve spoken with have been down on Anthony overall, but he does have translatable strengths that should help him bounce back in the right situation. Still, it’s not a lock he goes in the lottery.

11. Spurs - Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Freshman

This San Antonio pick feels like a potential floor for Okoro, who does a lot of things well that the Spurs heavily value. Some teams are more concerned than others about Okoro’s poor shooting, but San Antonio has an organizational history of helping shooters improve, which should help assuage some of the concerns situationally. He has a lot of ground to cover offensively, but brings a ton to the table athletically and in terms of on-court feel, and has a good reputation as far as intangibles. Bottom line, Okoro is going to have to shoot it better to fully deliver on a lottery selection, but should be viewed as an attractive upside play, and adds enough value in other areas to buy himself ample time to work on the other things.

12. Kings - Patrick Williams, F, Florida State

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 225 | Age: 18 | Freshman

It’s been a bit of a slow burn, but Williams has a real shot at sneaking into the lottery, and could end up being one of the most versatile long-term pros in this draft class. He has a ways to go, but he’s the youngest draft-eligible college prospect and is already in a good spot physically, with a big frame that fits at either forward spot and solid mobility on defense. Whether or not Williams can consistently defend wings will be key, as well as the consistency of his jump shot, but he’s shown enough in spurts to offer optimism. Even if he’s more of a stretch four than a combo forward, he should be able to fit into different lineups nicely. The Kings have assembled sort of a hodgepodge frontcourt over the past few years, but Williams has a chance to be an eventual upgrade to the rotation. Sacramento will be in position to grab the best player available at this spot.

13. Pelicans - Kira Lewis, PG, Alabama

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 160 | Age: 18 | Sophomore

New Orleans can go in a number of directions with this pick, having addressed needs at multiple positions in last year’s draft. Whoever they draft shouldn’t be pressured to play much right away given the amount of talent on the roster. Lewis would be an interesting long-term investment, having made marked improvement over the course of the year at Alabama, and being a young sophomore who compares favorably with most of the freshmen in this draft. He’s arguably the fastest player in the class, and his development track is certainly encouraging. With Lonzo Ball approaching restricted free agency, adding a developmental point guard here addresses a potential need. On paper, Lewis fits New Orleans’ uptempo style, particularly if his playmaking continues to improve. He’s in the mix for teams starting in the late lottery.

14. Trail Blazers - Precious Achiuwa, F/C, Memphis

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Freshman

As Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum inch closer to 30, the Blazers may need to need to get creative sooner than later to engineer a bigger step forward as a group. You wonder how invested Portland will be long-term in Anfernee Simons and Zach Collins, both of whom should be in for bigger paydays in the next couple years and still have more to prove. If the Blazers wanted to upgrade the roster and add a veteran via trade, moving either player before their second contract should at least be an option, and what direction Portland goes here might hint at how they feel. Achiuwa had a productive season at Memphis and is the type of prospect teams seem to talk themselves into every year thanks to his strong tools and perceived versatility. But the margin for error here is slim based on his rudimentary feel for the game. Achiuwa’s best NBA position is likely to be center, and would give Portland a more mobile, athletic option up front than they’ve had of late.

15. Magic - Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Maxey still figures to land between 10 and 20 but has become one of the more divisive prospects, with some scouts optimistic about his scoring chops and makeup, and others unimpressed by his year at Kentucky. Granted, he wouldn’t be the first Kentucky prospect to take off after the fact. There’s a scenario where Maxey emerges as a Marcus Smart-level player who can be invaluable in multiple ways without necessarily being a high-efficiency scorer. He should at least be an average shooter moving forward, and if he embraces defending and improves as a secondary playmaker, Maxey should be a useful rotation piece. Orlando could use another young guard, and should be able to grab one with this pick.

16. Timberwolves (via Nets) - Aaron Nesmith, G/F, Vanderbilt

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 215 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

Although he profiles best as a solid role player, Nesmith has a shot at the back end of the lottery given the premium on jump shooting. Minnesota will have some flexibility with two first-round picks, and while they have a number of wings on the roster, there’s still room to upgrade with more perimeter shooting. Although there are questions about his auxiliary skill set, Nesmith has a chance to be a dangerous off-ball threat and offers enough athletically to keep up on the defensive end. He’s not necessarily a flashy pick, but if you think along the lines of Joe Harris, it’s easy to see Nesmith at least being useful in some capacity. He’s likely to land somewhere in the Top 20.

17. Celtics via Grizzlies - RJ Hampton, G, New Zealand Breakers

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 190 | Age: 19

There’s a palpable degree of skepticism around the league surrounding Hampton’s year in Australia, with his range now starting in the late lottery and estimably ending somewhere in the 20s. Hampton does have some things going for him—he’s big, fast, plays hard and has some secondary playmaking potential. But his lack of ingenuity makes it fairly clear he’s not suited to be a full-time point guard in the NBA, and his shooting struggles call into question what type of value he’ll have playing away from the ball. Hampton is a project who will benefit from G League time as he figures out what role he’ll need to play to succeed moving forward. But there’s still enough upside here to take a shot on him, which will be easier for a team with multiple firsts like Boston.

18. Mavericks - Theo Maledon, G, ASVEL Basket

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 175 | Age: 18

A disappointing season hurt his stock, but Maledon’s range has solidified pretty squarely in the mid to late first round, with teams still intrigued by his speed, size, and work ethic in a role-player context. He lacks an elite skill, but can shoot a little and make some plays situationally right now, and wasn’t afforded the type of schematic freedom that might help a guard with his type of tools. In this part of the draft, that’s a feasible path to take, and Maledon could be the right type of utility piece in the backcourt here, capable of playing next to Luka Doncic or helping lead bench units as a big combo guard. The Mavericks are competitive and in a good spot financially with their key pieces for the next couple seasons, and should be thinking long-term with this selection.

19. Bucks (via Pacers) - Saddiq Bey, F, Villanova

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Sophomore

Although Bey lacks starry upside, he offers some positional optionality on both ends of the floor, makes winning plays, and has a simple path to becoming a useful rotation player in the NBA, which makes him a solid option for a good team like Milwaukee in the back half of the first round. It’s hard to see him going too much higher than this given his age and lack of scoring upside, but the Villanova pedigree is going to help him, and he has the size to play both forward spots. As long as his shooting holds up, he may be best-suited as a small-ball power forward, where you can take advantage of his defensive versatility and remove any pressure to create offense for himself. He’s a good fit for how the Bucks want to play and is easy to superimpose into a bench role in relatively short order.

20. Nets (via Sixers) - Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Freshman

The Nets seem due for some roster overhaul this summer as they try to put the right pieces around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. It’s hard to know what their needs will be given the likelihood they make other moves, but it’s also hard to see a rookie cracking their rotation next year given the number of young players already on the roster that they’ve invested in. McDaniels is one of the more consensus frustrating players in this class, but he’s also the type of project Brooklyn hasn’t shied away from. The Nets tend to like big, versatile forwards, and if they’re not getting an instant contributor here, either moving back in the draft or taking a shot on upside makes sense. The hope is that McDaniels can add strength and learns to fit into a secondary scoring role that asks less of him. At the same time, the fact he’s always had to be the guy for his teams makes you wonder how the adjusts when that’s no longer the case. He’s tough to peg right now, but I’d still expect a team to take a chance in the mid-to-late first round.

21. Nuggets (via Rockets) - Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 250 | Age: 18 | Freshman

Stewart’s off-court intangibles and self-awareness as far as what he does best on the floor have kept him on track as a mid-to-late first rounder. Where he falls will likely be need-based, but many teams view him as a solid backup center and trust his makeup and motor to help bridge the gap with what he lacks athletically. He does have legit length for his position, has terrific hands and will be active defensively. He’s also a better passer than he was able to show contextually at Washington. With Mason Plumlee coming off the books, the Nuggets could opt to go younger and cheaper with this pick to shore up their depth behind Nikola Jokic.

22. Sixers (via Thunder) - Tyrell Terry, G, Stanford

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 160 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Terry would be an intriguing fit long-term in Philly as a consistent shooter who can play on and off the ball, and who theoretically meshes neatly alongside Ben Simmons. He needs time to get stronger and work on his handle, but has a good case in the back half of the first round as a developmental guard. The Sixers won’t need their first-rounder to play immediately and also have four second-rounders, so they can afford to invest long-term here. Terry’s skill set and ability to play on and off the ball falls in line with the type of guards the Sixers tend to value, and he has attractive upside in this part of the draft.

23. Heat - Josh Green, SG, Arizona

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Green has the type of athletic upside and low-maintenance game the Heat tend to prioritize in the draft, and he’s an interesting buy-low opportunity at a position of value if he makes it into the 20s. His freshman year didn’t entirely live up to expectations, but his tools and shooting potential are still intriguing and his athletic ability is legit. Green can be overly passive, but there’s some thought that he can playmake more than he’s shown, and he may not be too far off from being a serviceable role player. He’s an interesting developmental piece at the very least.

24. Jazz - Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Although Mannion’s stock took a big dive over the course of the season, it’s gotten to the point where he’s almost become undervalued. He’s likely to be more of a system fit in the NBA, but he still has strong intangibles, positive decision-making skills, and is a better athlete than he gets credit for (though he isn’t a particularly adept defender). There are some similarities in profile between Mannion and guards like Jalen Brunson, the difference being that typically, guards in that mold aren’t one-and-done. I’d still be surprised if Mannion slips out of the first round, and a team like Utah in need of a backup guard should have him in play here.

25. Thunder (via Nuggets) - Jahmi’us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 195 | Age: 18 | Freshman

Scouts are all over the board on Ramsey, but he has an intriguing first-round case even after a somewhat underwhelming year at Texas Tech. He did shoot 42% from three, but for a guard with his type of physical tools, his lack of impact defensively and struggles putting pressure on the rim created real concerns. The Thunder usually don’t shy away from long-view development situations, and Ramsey can be seen as a buy-low in the middle of the draft depending on how optimistic you are that this season was more a blip on the radar. In high school, Ramsey showed more upside in the secondary areas of his game, and the hope is that he inches closer to that as a multifaceted scoring guard.

26. Celtics - Aleksej Pokusevski, F, Olympiacos

Height: 7’0” | Weight: 200 | Age: 18

With Gordon Hayward and Enes Kanter even likelier to opt in for next season in an unstable financial climate, the Celtics’ entire rotation will likely return. Boston also carried three rookies last season. They probably don’t have room to use all three of this year’s firsts, barring some reshuffling via trade. But they also have the luxury of not needing to pick an immediate contributor, which opens up a wide range of possibilities. Pokusevski is as far away from being NBA-ready as anyone in the draft, but if his frame fills out appropriately—and that’s an if—it’s hard not to see him being a value pick in the 20s given how advanced he is from a skill/size perspective already. He’s one of the riskier picks in the draft, but at a point where the cost is mitigated, it’s going to be worth a shot.

27. Knicks (via Clippers) - Zeke Nnaji, F/C, Arizona

Height: 6’11” | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Freshman

Like most of the bigs in this draft, Nnaji’s range is pretty wide, but he has some intriguing upside as an athletic, energetic rebounder with shooting potential. He’s still tying it all together and there are concerns with him defensively, but Nnaji was highly effective at Arizona and should be a viable NBA body as long as he shoots it well. His athleticism gives him an edge over guys like Jalen Smith and Vernon Carey, and in the 20s, he could be worth a shot as a developmental piece. The Knicks should be able to take a swing with this second first-rounder if they want.

28. Raptors - Leandro Bolmaro, G, Barcelona

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 180 | Age: 19

Feasibly, Bolmaro could be drafted as high as the teens, or he could slip to the end of the first round. There are teams who love his innate creativity, and others who have expressed concern over his lack of high-level seasoning and shooting struggles. But if he’s willing to stay overseas another year, it’s easy to see more teams warming to him as an upside play. It’s simply hard to find legit combo guards with his size and natural playmaking chops. Until the draft order is set in stone, it’s tough to sus out landing spots. But Toronto is one of the better development situations any rookie can land in, and they can go in a lot of directions with this pick, which will be their first first-round pick since 2020, assuming they keep it.

29. Lakers - Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State

Height: 6’1” | Weight: 185 | Age: 21

The more you watch Flynn, the more you appreciate him, and at this point I’d be a little surprised if he made it out of the Top 40 given the degree of respect he’s getting from scouts. He was the primary reason the Aztecs had such a strong season and frequently makes positive decisions on the ball, which coupled with some scoring punch and toughness makes him a relatively high-floor player with a chance to end up as a strong NBA backup. If the Lakers make this pick, they’d be justified looking for immediate depth, and Flynn fits the mold here as far as guards are concerned.

30. Celtics (via Bucks) - Jalen Smith, C, Maryland

Height: 6’10” | Weight: 215 | Age: 20

Teams are all over the board on Smith (which, admittedly, is a trend in this draft), but his ability to protect the basket and potential to shoot from distance in the NBA give him an easier selling point than some of the other bigs in the conversation in this range. As Boston continues to play center by committee, they should be in position to add a player to that mix with one of their first-rounders. Smith’s stiff movements are concerning and not everyone is sold on his shooting, but the comparison that continues to come up is a poor man’s Myles Turner, which isn’t a terrible outcome. He could go 5 to 10 spots higher than this, or fall into the second.

***

31. Mavericks (via Warriors) - Xavier Tillman, F/C, Michigan State

32. Hornets (via Cavaliers) - Immanuel Quickley, SG, Kentucky

33. Timberwolves - Jared Butler, G, Baylor

34. Sixers (via Hawks) - Tyler Bey, F, Colorado

35. Kings (via Pistons) - Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas

36. Sixers (via Knicks) - Vernon Carey, C, Duke

37. Wizards (via Bulls) - Grant Riller, G, Charleston

38. Knicks (via Hornets) - Jordan Nwora, F, Louisville

39. Pelicans (via Wizards) - Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

40. Grizzlies (via Suns) - Paul Reed, F/C, DePaul

41. Spurs - Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

42. Pelicans - Desmond Bane, SG, TCU

43. Kings - Cassius Stanley, SG, Duke

44. Trail Blazers - Tre Jones, PG, Duke

45. Magic - Robert Woodard, F, Mississippi State

46. Celtics via Nets - Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas

47. Bulls (via Grizzlies) - Skylar Mays, SG, LSU

48. Warriors (via Mavericks) - Killian Tillie, F, Gonzaga

49. Sixers - Elijah Hughes, G/F, Syracuse

50. Pacers - Payton Pritchard, PG, Oregon

51. Thunder - Josh Hall, SF, Moravian Prep

52. Hawks (via Rockets) - Ashton Hagans, PG, Kentucky

53. Kings (via Heat) - Jay Scrubb, G, John Logan

54. Warriors (via Jazz) - Paul Eboua, F/C, Pesaro

55. Nets (via Nuggets) - Kaleb Wesson, C, Ohio State

56. Hornets (via Celtics) - Mason Jones, SG, Arkansas

57. Clippers - Reggie Perry, F/C, Mississippi State

58. Raptors - Jalen Harris, SG, Nevada

59. Sixers (via Lakers) - Abdoulaye N’Doye, F, Cholet

60. Pelicans (via Bucks) - Naji Marshall, G/F, Xavier