HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

AP Vote Doesn't Make Hawkeyes Happy

Iowa's Luka Garza finished second in the AP player of the year voting. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's Luka Garza didn't win the Associated Press' men's basketball player of the year on Tuesday.

Dayton's Obi Toppin won the award — he had 34 votes compared to Garza's 24.

The decision didn't go over well with some of Garza's current and former teammates.

It was all motivation for Garza.

A look at Garza's resumé from the 2019-20 season.

• With 740 points and 305 rebounds, Garza is one of three Big Ten players to ever to total 740-plus points and 300-plus rebounds in a single season, joining Purdue's Glenn Robinson (1994) and Joe Barry Carroll (1979).

• Garza ranked second nationally with 12 20-point/10-rebound performances, 20-point games (25); third in total field goals made (287) and points per 40 minutes played (29.8), fifth in scoring (23.9), 10th in 30-point games (5), 19th in double-doubles (15) and offensive rebounds per game (3.58), and 34th in rebounding (9.8).

• His 15 double-doubles are third most in a single season by a Hawkeye in three decades and the most since Reggie Evans had 18 in 2002.

• Garza averaged 26.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 12 games against AP ranked opponents, including recording 11 consecutive 20-point performances, the longest streak by any player since UConn’s Kemba Walker in 2011.

• Garza finished the 20-game conference schedule averaging 26.2 points per game, becoming the first player to average at least 26 points in Big Ten play since Robinson averaged 31.1 points in 1994. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lee Honored As NCAA's Most Dominant Wrestler

Iowa junior 125-pounder was undefeated this season.

John Bohnenkamp

Garza Is Consensus All-American

Iowa center honored on NABC first team.

John Bohnenkamp

The Monday Tipoff: Next Year Is Here, Even If The Start Is Different

Hawkeyes are getting a lot of attention for the 2020-21 season already.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Lee Is Finalist For Sullivan Award

Iowa wrestler is a candidate for AAU honor.

John Bohnenkamp

Garza, Doyle Named To USBWA All-America Teams

Junior center is a first-team men's selection, senior guard is third-team women's selection.

John Bohnenkamp

The Second Round: The Wins ... And The Comeback That Fell Short

A look back at some of Iowa's memorable second-round games in the NCAA tournament.

John Bohnenkamp

Garza Named To AP All-American First Team

Junior center is first Hawkeye honored on first team in 68 years.

John Bohnenkamp

Lee Named Finalist For Hodge Trophy

Iowa 125-pounder is one of eight wrestlers under consideration.

John Bohnenkamp

Bowen Waits To See What Happens Next With NBA Schedule

Former Iowa player is an assistant with the Denver Nuggets.

John Bohnenkamp

The Big Board: Where Do Hawkeyes Rank?

Iowa won't have its Pro Day, but Wirfs and Epenesa have already made their case.

John Bohnenkamp