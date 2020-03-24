AP Vote Doesn't Make Hawkeyes Happy

Iowa's Luka Garza didn't win the Associated Press' men's basketball player of the year on Tuesday.

Dayton's Obi Toppin won the award — he had 34 votes compared to Garza's 24.

The decision didn't go over well with some of Garza's current and former teammates.

It was all motivation for Garza.

A look at Garza's resumé from the 2019-20 season.

• With 740 points and 305 rebounds, Garza is one of three Big Ten players to ever to total 740-plus points and 300-plus rebounds in a single season, joining Purdue's Glenn Robinson (1994) and Joe Barry Carroll (1979).

• Garza ranked second nationally with 12 20-point/10-rebound performances, 20-point games (25); third in total field goals made (287) and points per 40 minutes played (29.8), fifth in scoring (23.9), 10th in 30-point games (5), 19th in double-doubles (15) and offensive rebounds per game (3.58), and 34th in rebounding (9.8).

• His 15 double-doubles are third most in a single season by a Hawkeye in three decades and the most since Reggie Evans had 18 in 2002.

• Garza averaged 26.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 12 games against AP ranked opponents, including recording 11 consecutive 20-point performances, the longest streak by any player since UConn’s Kemba Walker in 2011.



• Garza finished the 20-game conference schedule averaging 26.2 points per game, becoming the first player to average at least 26 points in Big Ten play since Robinson averaged 31.1 points in 1994.