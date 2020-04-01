HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Garza Named To Wooden All-America Team

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa center Luka Garza was named to the John Wooden Award All-America Team, the first Hawkeye to receive the honor.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by The Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Joining Garza on the team was Udoka Azubuike (Kansas), Devon Dotson (Kansas), Malachi Flynn (San Diego State), Obi Toppin (Dayton), Myles Powell (Seton Hall), Markus Howard (Marquette), Filip Petrusev (Gonzaga), Payton Pritchard (Oregon), and Cassius Winston (Michigan State).

Garza is a finalist for the Wooden Award, given to the men's national player of the year. The award will be presented on April 7, during the 4 p.m. (CDT) edition of SportsCenter on ESPN.

Garza was awarded the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award by the National Association of Basketball Coaches earlier this week. Five major news outlets named Garza as its national player of the year — Sporting News,Basketball Times, Stadium, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

Garza is the first Iowa men’s basketball player to earn national player of the year distinction. He was also a unanimous consensus first-team All-America selection, joining former Hawkeyes Murray Wier (1948) and Charles Darling (1952) as the program’s only consensus first-team All-Americans.

Garza set a school single-season record with 740 points, and had 305 rebounds. He was the Big Ten player of the year as well as the USBWA's District VI player of the year.

Garza averaged 26.2 points per game in Big Ten play, and ended the season with a streak of 16 consecutive games of 20 or more points in conference play, matching the streak of Ohio State's Dennis Hopson in 1987.

GARZA HONORS

Sporting News, Basketball Times, Stadium, Bleacher Report, and ESPN National Player of the Year

• Dick Vitale, Seth Davis, Andy Katz’s National Player of the Year

• Unanimous Consensus First-Team All-America

• Wooden Award All-American Team

• NABC Pete Newell Big Man of the Year

• Big Ten Men's Basketball Player of the Year

• USBWA District VI Player of the Year

• Naismith Trophy, Wooden Award, Oscar Robertson Trophy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, and Lute Olson Award finalist 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

With Hawkeyes, Everything Is On Hold

No workouts, no recruiting. It's a quiet time for the Iowa football team.

John Bohnenkamp

Wednesday Clicks: Assistant Coaches Steal The Show

Twitter posts feature Hawkeye coaches.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

'This Is One For The Books': Ferentz Tries To Deal With New Routine

Iowa coach plans for all kinds of scenarios with sports on hold.

John Bohnenkamp

Kriener Wished For A Better Finale

Iowa senior forward moves on to professional career.

John Bohnenkamp

Brands Suggests Possible Appeal Process After NCAA Ruling

Iowa wrestling coach suggests trying to get Lee an extra year of eligibility.

John Bohnenkamp

Brands Ready To Build Toward Next Year

Iowa wrestling coach says first battle is with the coronavirus, and he already has experienced that fight.

John Bohnenkamp

NCAA Grants Spring Athletes Additional Year Of Eligibility

Winter sports athletes will not receive relief.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Bohnenkamp: Imagination Keeps Lee Focused

Iowa wrestler can only work toward next year now.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Tuesday's Clicks: The Impressive Numbers Of Spencer Lee

Iowa wrestler won the Hodge Trophy on Monday.

John Bohnenkamp

Lee Wins Hodge Trophy

Iowa junior named nation's top wrestler.

John Bohnenkamp