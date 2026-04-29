Grading Iowa Basketball's Transfer Additions This Offseason

Iowa entered the 2026 offseason with more answers than questions – a welcome sight for any program. The entire wing rotation (aside from Brendan Hausen) returns, along with big man Cam Manyawu.



Naturally, the loss of lead guard Bennett Stirtz is huge, and the exit of forwards Tavion Banks (out of eligibility) and Alvaro Folgueiras (transferred to Louisville) is nothing to gloss over.

But, all things considered, in an era predicated on roster turnover and transfer-portal chaos, the Hawkeyes had a very quiet offseason following their run to the Elite Eight.



Still, head man Ben McCollum and his staff weren’t entirely inactive. Iowa made two additions via the portal – both of whom appear poised to be key contributors next year. We grade each move below:

Grading Iowa basketball's 2026 transfer additions

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Illinois State Redbirds guard Ty'Reek Coleman (10) drives to the basket against Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Ty’Reek Coleman

An Illinois State transfer with three years of eligibility remaining, Ty’Reek Coleman is a superb find for McCollum. The 6-foot-2 guard should be an instant-impact player but it’s his upside that is even more intriguing.

From Day 1, Coleman very well may be in control of the Hawkeyes offense. There isn’t another player on the roster who has the creation tools he does. Coleman, with his ball-on-a-string handle, change of pace and twitchiness, can get past the first line of defense at will. He consistently plays off two feet inside the paint and can score or facilitate.

Go to work, Reek😤 pic.twitter.com/Aq2apqhsf4 — Illinois State Men's Basketball (@Redbird_MBB) February 13, 2026

From deep, he is extremely efficient (shot 41.6 percent from long range as a freshman) and Coleman is also a sound defender.

But all of that is what he is now. In the future, the sky is the limit. If McCollum, a proven guard whisperer, gets three full years with Coleman, the Hawkeyes will likely have a fully-polished lead guard who can control the game as a playmaker and three-level scorer.



Grade: A

Andrew McKeever

March 9, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels center Andrew McKeever (45) passes the basketball against Santa Clara Broncos center Bukky Oboye (12) during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

A towering 7-foot-3 transfer from Saint Mary’s, Andrew McKeever provides immediate rebounding relief. McKeever was the leading glass-cleaner in the West Coast Conference despite coming off the bench for the majority of the season – and he was especially dominant on the offensive boards (3.8 per game).

An action guy, McKeever can make plays in the high- or mid-post and the low block, both as a scorer and facilitator. He gives the Hawkeyes a new look offensively – one that should pay dividends in the physical, interior-oriented Big Ten – but he also shrinks the floor as a non-shooter.

That's our ol' point center Andrew McKeever diming up Paulius Murauskas for two!#GaelsRise @WCChoops pic.twitter.com/DUfZchDQ0w — Saint Mary's Hoops (@saintmaryshoops) March 10, 2026

His pairing with Manyawu will boost the rim-protection and rebounding, but hamper spacing (the two have made a total of zero career triples).



Then again, McCollum has rolled out less-than ideal shooting lineups the past two seasons and earned an NCAA Tournament berth at Drake before following that up with an Elite Eight run this past season. Presumably, the McKeever-Manyawu pairing will work out just fine.



Grade: B+