Hawkeyes Off Mark in Loss at Nebraska

BOX SCORE

A poor shooting night sank Iowa Basketball Thursday at Nebraska. The Huskers came away with a 66-50 victory.

The Hawkeyes fell to 8-6 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten play. Nebraska improved to 8-6 and 1-2.

Iowa came into the action ranked 16th nationally in scoring at 83.8 points per game. It took a Tony Perkins' three-pointer as time expired for the Hawkeyes to hit 50 Thursday.

The Hawkeyes began the night cold from the floor and never really warmed up. They shot 19 of 73 (26.0 percent) on field goals, including 7 for 28 (25.0 percent) from behind the three-point arc.

The Huskers out-hustled Iowa and forced their pace. They won the rebounding battle, 54-40, and allowed just two fast-break points.

Kris Murray, playing his first game since Dec. 6 due to injury, led Iowa with 17 points but it came on 6 of 15 shooting from the floor. Teammate Filip Rebraca scored 16 (8-16) and grabbed 13 rebounds. The other three starters - Patrick McCaffery, Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis - were a combined 2 of 19 on field goals, while Payton Sandfort was 0 of 9 off the bench.

Sandfort left the game in the second half with an apparent shoulder/arm injury. After getting treatment in the locker room, he returned to the contest.

The Hawkeyes committed only six turnovers to Nebraska's 14. They came up with seven steals.

Iowa trailed 29-8 with 5:48 remaining in the first half. It cut the deficit to 12 points at the break and took momentum into the locker room.

The Huskers took it back quickly coming out of the intermission. A 14-4 run during the first four and a half minutes of the second half put the home team up 22 points, and they never looked back.