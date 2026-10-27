How to Watch Iowa Basketball vs. Springfield, TV Channel, Game Notes, Info

After an offseason of rebuilding the roster via the transfer portal and some highly touted recruits to go along with returnings stars, who blossomed down the stretch last year as they matured, the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball team is back in action.

Anticipation for this year is back to a level that has been missing for the Hawkeyes. Ben McCollum invigorated Iowa's fanbase with a run to the Elite 8 in last year's NCAA Tournament, spurned the North Carolina Tar Heels to stay in Iowa City, and is ready to build something special.

Iowa gets back into action against Illinois Springfield tonight in an exhibition game that will be a chance to get a look and gather some thoughts and expectations for what the Hawkeyes might look like during the 2026-27 season.

Iowa vs. Illinois Springfield Game Notes

Iowa 2025-26 Record: 24-13 (10-10 Big Ten), Elite 8 appearance



Iowa Head Coach: Ben McCollum, 2nd season (24-13 at Iowa)



Illinois Springfield 2025-26 Record: 17-12 (13-7 Great Lakes Valley Conference)



Illinois Springfield Head Coach: Matt Brock, 8th season (100-94 at Illinois Springfield)

The two programs have never met before, despite a short trip from Springfield to Iowa City. This will also serve as Iowa's third time on the court. The Hawkeyes have played closed scrimmages against Texas Tech and Saint Louis already.

How to watch Iowa vs. Illinois Sringfield

This exhibition will be fans' first chance to get their eyes on the Hawkeyes, as this game is going to be streamed. The action can be caught on Big Ten Network Plus (B1G+), the network's outlet for streaming and catching all the action around the conference.

How to watch Iowa basketball vs. Illinois Springfield

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT



TV Channel: B1G+



Broadcast Crew: Collin Carrithers (play-by-play), Karch Smith (color analyst)



Streaming: B1G+



Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play), Bobby Hansen (color analyst)



Location: Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa

What to watch for in Iowa vs. Illinois Springfield

I can't help but wonder what Andrew McKeever, Iowa's new 7-foot-3 big man from Saint Mary's, is going to look like in action. The Hawkeyes played with an undersized lineup quite a bit last year, which makes McKeever's addition exciting. Seeing how he fits into McCollum's scheme will be interesting.

As for the backcourt, Tate Sage and Cooper Koch figure to be mainstays. I am curious how the rest of the backcourt rotation works between Kael Combs, Ty'Reek Coleman, the transfer from Illinois State, and Isaia Howard. It is likely to be a mixed bag at first, but tonight is a chance to confirm that.