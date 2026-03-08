How to Watch Iowa vs. UCLA B1G Championship Game Live

The Iowa Hawkeyes took advantage of a monstrous first and fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines to advance to the B1G Championship game.

To no surprise, the nation's No. 2 team, UCLA, has advanced as well.

This set up the highly anticipated rematch in the B1G Championship featuring the top two teams in the conference.

Conference championship day is the last step before the NCAA Tournament, and Hawkeyes fans know not all hope is lost when it comes to them earning the No. 1 seed in that tournament.

How to Watch: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. UCLA Bruins

Championship Sunday is set.



Hawkeyes and Bruins. pic.twitter.com/QCpFV37K7y — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) March 7, 2026

WHEN: March 8

Time: 2:15 p.m. EST

WHERE: CBS and Paramount+

Hawkeyes fans will have a chance to catch their favorite team nationwide on CBS or via streaming through their Paramount+ service. UCLA has a slight advantage as they played earlier in the day on March 7, though at the end of the day those few hours shouldn't make that much of a difference.

Iowa vs. UCLA Preview

Back on February 1, the Bruins defended their home court by taking down the Hawkeyes, 88-65. To no surprise, that is alongside Iowa's loss to No. 1 UConn, 90-64, as their worst losses of the season.

At the end of the day, there's no harm in losing to the nation's top two teams. Now, it's all about showing this Hawkeyes team isn't the same team they were on that night in Los Angeles. This time the game is being played on a neutral court, though it's worth noting the Huskies one was as well.

Iowa took down Illinois, 64-58, and then Michigan, 59-42, to get to the championship game. UCLA had a double-bye as well as they breezed past Washington, 78-60, and Ohio State, 72-62.

The Hawkeyes took down a Michigan team that is ranked No. 8 in the nation while UCLA only had to beat No. 11 Ohio State. That three-spot difference in the rankings isn't a ton, but it's enough to show Iowa has what it takes to beat teams that are ranked above them.

Whether or not that happens against UCLA remains to be seen, but this is their final chance to make an impact heading into the NCAA Tournament. Not all hope is lost to join the Bruins as a No. 1 seed, though it'll take a convincing win and a bit of help from a few other teams to get to that point.

