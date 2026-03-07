Iowa's Box Score vs. Illinois Doesn't Tell the Full Story

Second-year head coach Jan Jensen wasn't going to put her Iowa Hawkeyes into a position they couldn't handle.

On the surface, being outscored 27-11 in the fourth quarter is far from ideal. That said, Jensen pulled her starters late as this Hawkeyes team is looking to win three games in three days.

The B1G tournament is unlike anything Iowa has participated in this season. Senior Taylor McCabe isn't able to compete due to her season-ending injury, and this team nearly didn't have senior Hannah Stuelke either.

Thankfully, Stuelke was able to play 28 minutes as she was one of four Iowa players to finish in double digits. Jensen emptied the bench late as this Hawkeyes team at one point enjoyed a 22-point lead.

Iowa Pulled Their Starters Resulting in a Late Illinois Comeback

Jensen may only have one full year of head coaching experience under her belt, but she sat behind Lisa Bluder for long enough to know how these things work. The last thing Iowa wanted to do was lose a starter due to a freak injury, knowing they had No. 3 Michigan right around the corner.

Iowa is tasked with playing a Wolverines team that is still ranked a spot above them in the AP Top 25. This game comes less than 24 hours after their win over Illinois, though it's important to note Iowa already has a win over Michigan this season.

Illinois Fighting Illini forward Berry Wallace (23) guards Iowa Hawkeyes guard Chazadi Wright (11) on Friday, March 6, 2026, during a Big Ten women's basketball tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini, 64-58. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the end of the day, there's nothing wrong with a 64-58 win in the B1G tournament. Sure, Michigan won its game against Oregon 80-58, but the score is the last thing that matters. It's all about winning, and that's exactly what Iowa did against a red-hot Fighting Illini squad.

Jensen Went 10 Deep vs. Illinois

A pair of bench players had significant minutes: freshman Journey Houston and Addie Deal. Houston was on the court for a staggering 25 minutes, which was seven more than B1G First-Team sophomore starter Ava Heiden.

Deal played 18 minutes while the likes of Layla Hays, Teagan Mallegni and Callie Levin saw the floor as well. Hays was in there for nine minutes while Levin played four and Mallegni added three.

It's clear to see Jensen's strategy, and it's one that some would argue nearly backfired. At the end of the day, a win is a win, and Jensen did what she believed would best suit her starters heading into a marquee Top 10 showdown against Michigan.

