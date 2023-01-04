Howe: Patrick McCaffery Showing Bravery

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Patrick McCaffery announced Tuesday that he was taking a break from Iowa Basketball in addressing his mental health. It showed bravery beyond anything he could accomplish on the court.

First and foremost, he is taking care of himself. An added benefit comes in others who look up to him as a public figure seeing it's OK not to be OK.

For those of us living in the Eastern Iowa Corridor, we witness the impact of mental-health tragedies in the community. You see it wherever you reside. It's everywhere.

It's difficult leaving teammates, especially when one of them is your older brother, Connor McCaffery. Patrick doesn't want to let them down or his father, head coach Fran McCaffery. They all work 12 months a year in chasing championships.

Fran McCaffery indicated in a statement that he noticed something off with Patrick during the last few weeks. Patrick tried playing through the pain.

I've known Patrick since he was a freshman at Iowa City West. The person you guys see publicly joking around on his podcast with Connor or in interviews with us is who he is. He loves laughing and having a good time.

But that's only part of him. And like most of us, our minds and lives are much more complicated than that.

Patrick has endured a lot in his young life. He beat thyroid cancer when he was in junior high. During that same time, he watched his best friend, Austin Schroeder, die from the disease.

The effects of the cancer still are following Patrick. He and his doctors continually work on his medications so he can compete at the highest level of college basketball. It's a long, stressful road that doesn't end.

He celebrated finally getting 200 pounds on his 6-foot-9 frame during the last few years. The drugs combatting his illness suppress his appetite and decrease his stamina.

Patrick has dealt with the added pressure of growing up in the spotlight of being the son of Iowa's head coach. On one hand, he's been lucky. On the other hand, he's been under a powerful public microscope since he moved to Iowa City when he was 10.

Throw in strains of everyday life and it all added up. It's amazing that Patrick fought through it to this point and played at such a high level.

Thankfully we've evolved as a society where acceptance of mental health issues are better understood. Insensitivity has decreased and trumpeting the tired narrative of the afflicted being weak has been left to the neanderthals, who may need to seek help themselves.

Signs appeared that Iowa Athletics was taking the issue more seriously back in 2017 when Hawkeye Football standout Sean Welsh announced publicly that he was battling depression. The coaches and his teammates supported him, and it raised awareness of a common illness.

That's what is happening now with Patrick bringing attention to anxiety. Somewhere out there people suffering from the same affliction are relating to him. It may save lives.

It's a great reminder to check in on your loved ones. You never know what could be bubbling under the surface of a person that appears to be healthy.

We need each other's support. Taking care of one another should be a priority.

Applaud Patrick McCaffery for his bravery and self awareness. Hope and pray for his improved health and for all those individuals suffering. They are all around us.