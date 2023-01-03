Patrick McCaffery Dealing with Anxiety

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa Basketball junior forward Patrick McCaffery will take a leave of absence from the team to address his anxiety, the school announced in a press release on Tuesday.

“I have been battling anxiety for a while, and recently it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court," McCaffery said in the release. "It’s not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself. The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities.

"My struggle with anxiety affects every aspect of my well-being and makes it incredibly difficult to function normally. This is what I am battling right now. For this reason, I am taking an indefinite leave to address my situation. It might be two games, it may be four games, it may be more, but I will return when I feel like myself. My leave of absence is not related to my past battle with cancer.”

McCaffery (6-9, 210) ranks third on the Hawkeyes in scoring (12.8 points per game) and rebounding (4.8 rebounds per game). His 21 three-pointers this season are the second most on the squad.

“Patrick is one of the millions of people who battle through anxiety on a daily basis," said his father and Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. "It has become more noticeable on and off the court over the past couple weeks. Patrick has the full support of his family, coaches, teammates, and administration as he fights through this.

"All of us admire his courage and willingness to be open about this struggle and we hope others know that they are not alone. We will be with him every step of the way.”

Patrick McCaffery defeated thyroid cancer when he was in junior high. He's overcome health issues created by the illness since it went into remission, most notably stamina and weight gain. His best friend, Austin Schroeder, died from cancer around the same time Patrick beat it.