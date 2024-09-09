Fever Star Caitlin Clark Sends Heartfelt Message About Angel Reese
The 2024 WNBA season has been full of debates about former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar and current Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky star rookie Angel Reese.
All year long, there has been a brutal debate about which player should win the Rookie of the Year award. Now, it does appear that Clark will win the award following a season-ending injury to Reese.
Reese will reportedly miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on her wrist.
Following the news that Reese would be out for the rest of the year, Clark spoke out with a heartfelt message about her.
“It’s obviously, definitely sad, anytime you see anybody go down with an injury, especially people that you came into this league with. Whether it was Cam [Brink], whether it was Angel, and especially Angel. Like, you want to see her finish out this year, obviously, she’s had a historic year, and she’s done some incredible things.”
You can watch the video of Clark speaking about Reese for yourself as well:
Despite all of the media narratives about the two hating each other, both have spoken out against that idea.
Looking at the two women, they have both put up monster numbers in their rookie WNBA seasons.
Clark has averaged 19.2 points per game to go along with 8.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 seals. She has shot 42.3 percent from the floor and 34.7 percent from the three-point line.
Reese, on the other hand, has averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. She has shot 39.1 percent from the floor.
Both stars put on a show during their first season.
It's always tough to see a player go down with an injury. Hopefully, Reese is able to make a full recovery and get back on the court at the start of next season playing strong basketball.
As for Clark, she'll look to lead her Fever team to playoff success.