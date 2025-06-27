Fever Star Caitlin Clark Receives Praise From WNBA Rookie Phenom Paige Bueckers
On Sunday, June 22, Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers made WNBA history. After pouring in 20 points and dishing out seven dimes in a narrow three-point loss to the Washington Mystics, she officially became the fastest player in league history to hit 200 points and 50 assists, doing so in just 11 career games.
Before Bueckers, the record was split between three different athletes: former Houston Comets two-time MVP Cynthia Cooper, former Charlotte Sting All-Star Andrea Stinson, and the reigning Rookie of the Year and former Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark. Clearly, she's put herself into some rare air and elite company.
As a white point guard who also happens to be a social media phenom and number one pick, Paige Bueckers was bound to draw comparisons to Caitlin Clark. Bueckers's latest feat, besting Clark, has only further intertwined the two's young careers.
With great expectations comes great scrutiny. Clark knows this firsthand, having lived with a constant media whirlwind practically tracking and dissecting her every move since her senior year at Iowa. Bueckers is now experiencing some of the same intense spotlight, partly due to her similarities to Clark but also because of her own stardom.
Bueckers was recently asked by ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta about what she's learned about dealing with the media attention from Clark's experience before her:
"She handles it with grace. The pressure that's [put on her] to perform at the level that she does... It's inhumane really to expect people to be perfect and not have off games or off nights. If she doesn't go like 8-10 from three, people are questioning things. It's unfair to have to deal with that, but I'm sure she has a great team around her and great people to help her, and I know she's a great person at dealing with it, tuning out the noise, and just continuing to be there for herself and her team."
When asked if she feels that same "8-10" kind of pressure, she stated that she's pushed more by her own expectations for herself and her perfectionist tendencies. With both Bueckers and Clark playing at such high levels so far in their early careers, they'll naturally put pressure on each other to elevate their games. Only time will tell what heights these two can reach as rivals.