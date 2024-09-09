Fever Star Caitlin Clark Ties Sabrina Ionescu In Massive Stat
Former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark is finding massive success in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever. All season long, she has been playing strong basketball and should end up easily winning the Rookie of the Year award over longtime rival Angel Reese.
Yesterday afternoon, the Fever were able to pull off another big win. This time, Clark led her team to an overtime victory over the Atlanta Dream.
Clark put up 26 points, 12 asssists, and five rebounds in the game, although she did have nine turnovers. She shot 7-for-17 from the floor and knocked down 4-four-13 from the three-point line.
Once again, she was a force to be reckoned with and she helped her team win yet another game.
With her strong performance, Clark ended up hitting another milestone. She has now tied New York Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu for most career 25+ point and 10 assist games in WNBA history. They have both recorded five of those games.
All season long, Clark has been breaking records, reaching milestone, and much more. She has lived up to all of the hype that surrounded her coming out of college and then some.
Iowa fans miss watching Clark play Hawkeyes' basketball. She was an absolute joy to watch.
However, even though Clark may be gone, the fans have not stopped watching and loving her. She'll always be a Hawkeye and the fan base is always going to root for her success.
Clark truly changed women's basketball and helped take Iowa to a massive national stage. It's great to see her playing well and leading her Indiana squad to the playoffs as a rookie.