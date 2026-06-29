Iowa Basketball: Andrew McKeever Could be Answer to Hawkeyes' Biggest Weakness

Despite the Iowa Hawkeyes' success last year, there was a glaring weakness on this team. A kryptonite, some might even say.



The ability to navigate it speaks volumes to what Ben McCollum did with the roster he had in his first year, but repeating that would be a tall task.



That's why Iowa went out and landed Andrew McKeever, a former member of Saint Mary's, via the transfer portal.



He could be the key to fixing Iowa's biggest weakness: a lack of height.

Last year, Iowa ranked No. 354 out of 361 teams in rebounding. Iowa averaged just over 29 rebounds per game. For context, the Florida Gators led the nation, averaging over 45 rebounds per game. Makes Iowa's upset of them all the more impressive, right?



Now, some context is needed. Iowa was also ranked No. 354 in shots taken and No. 2 in how few field goals they allowed.

The Hawkeyes play at a snail's pace offensively and drag teams into this slug of a tempo, which is going to cut down the sheer rebounding opportunities.



But what if Iowa could rebound better while slowing the game down even more? What if the Hawkeyes could get 3-5 more rebounds per game, while also playing slow? Those extra possessions become even more magnified and important.

Andrew McKeever is a true paint presence for the Iowa Hawkeyes

Last year, Iowa's roster did not have anyone taller than 6-foot-11. The only player with considerable minutes and height was Alvaro Folgueiras, at 6-foot-10. After that, Cam Manyawu, at 6-foot-9, was forced to play in the paint.



Andrew McKeever is 7-foot-3 and 285 pounds. He is the exact type of presence Iowa needs in the paint in Ben McCollum's system.

Offensively, McKeever posted 8.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game last year, while converting 50% of his field goals. Replicating that at Iowa would be an instant positive offensively.



Given Iowa's slow tempo and abundance of talented guards in Ty'Reek Coleman, Kael Combs, Tate Sage, and Cooper Koch, all of whom are back, the Hawkeyes have offensive firepower.



Where McKeever can drastically improve things is in the paint.

Iowa was No. 312 in two-point field goal percentage allowed, giving up over 54% of looks inside the three-point line. The Hawkeyes simply didn't have the height to slow teams down at the rim last year.



Cutting down on those easy looks and contesting shots at the rim is where Andrew McKeever can shine for Iowa and be the solution to one of the Hawkeyes' biggest weaknesses from last year.